Love’s Travel Stops opens in Joliet off I-80

The new Love's Travel Stop has opened at the Interstate 80 interchange with Briggs Street in Joliet. May 15, 2026 (Provided by Love's Travel Stops)

The new Love’s opened Thursday at the I-80 interchange with Briggs Street.

The fuel center includes a Hardee’s restaurant, which opens Monday, 91 truck parking spaces, a 14,722-square-foot store; and many other features, according to a news release issued by Love’s on Friday.

“The new location also offers convenient access to fresh food, clean restrooms, a dog park and more,” the release states. “It’s the perfect stopping point for those visiting nearby attractions, including Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway.”

The new Love’s has 70 employees, according to the release.

The travel stop opened Thursday.

Other features include three RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, seven showers, and laundry facilities.

“As a new Love’s location, the Joliet travel stop has space allocated for EV chargers, allowing Love’s to quickly partner with local utility companies to install charging stations should customer demand arise,” the release states.

“In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,500 to the Greater Joliet Area YMCA, $2,500 to Trinity Services, Inc. and $5,000 to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago,” the release adds.