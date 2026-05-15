White Rock Cemetery to host Memorial Day service May 25

An American flag sits in a garden in front of a home along the parade route at Plainfield’s Memorial Day and Ceremony event Monday, May 27, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The White Rock Cemetery Memorial Day Association will hold its annual service at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the Elim Reformed Church.

The church is located at 140 S. Church Road in Kings.

The speaker will be Bea Chaplin of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who will impersonate Revolutionary War veteran Deborah Sampson.

The Scott Family will provide music. Special guest Shawn McDonald will lead attendees to the cemetery, where Dennis Alderks will read the Veterans Roll Call, followed by the playing of taps. Refreshments follow in the church basement.