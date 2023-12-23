Eye On Illinois: State slashes fishing license fee for new (and lapsed) anglers

Illinois parents have long understood the inherent challenges of gift-giving holidays conflating with terrible weather. How much fun is it to unwrap a new bike or skateboard during a polar vortex?

This year’s Christmas Day forecast for my ZIP code is 51 … but with an 80% chance of rain. So those new whiffle balls may need to stay indoors a few days longer. If the gifts under your tree include fishing gear, the lousy weather might actually be a brief blessing.

As we continue rounding out the year with quick hits on laws taking effect Jan. 1, consider House Bill 2137. Modeled after a similar program in Wisconsin, the plan cuts the fishing license fee for Illinois adults new to the sport from $14.50 to $5. The nonresident fee, currently $31 per year or $15 for three days, drops to $10. The new prices apply to anyone 26 or older who hasn’t held a fishing license in the prior 10 years.

“Properly licensed fishing is good for our economy, good for our environment, and good for our souls,” said state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, who sponsored the bill in the House. “I encourage anyone interested in getting into fishing or getting back into it to take advantage of this great opportunity to save a little money and get out there on the waterways next year.”

Saving $9.50 might not seem significant, but fines for fishing without a license start at $75. Between that and the late-December weather, a few days could be worth the wait.

FLAG FORECASTING: Although it took effect with the governor’s Aug. 7 signature, the public will experience the results of Senate Bill 1818 in 2024. The Illinois Flag Commission Act created a panel tasked with selecting up to 10 potential new flag designs by next September. The Commission already has 13 members but needs nine more.

The law stipulates the commission chairman will be the Secretary of State or a designee, a determination that remains unresolved per govappointments.illinois.gov. The governor and Senate minority leader still must appoint three members each, the House Speaker and House minority leader must each name one. Current members from the General Assembly include state Sens. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, and Doris Turner, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Tom Weber, R-Fox Lake.

Earlier this week, Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission voted 11-1 to recommend a new design to lawmakers. That state is looking to replace a 1957 flag, which is similar to Illinois’ in that the main art is the state seal. The approved design has an eight-pointed North Star against a dark blue background evoking the state outline, the rest being solid light blue.

To see how Minnesota handled the delicate task, visit mnhs.org/serc.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.