2023-24 Northwest Herald boys wrestling preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Jeff Richart (first season)

Last season: 4-10, 2-7 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Austin Lee, jr. (126); Doug Phillips, sr. (132); Ben Estrada, sr.; Zane Afeef, sr.; Johan Chavez, jr.; Brandon Mancera, sr.; Sammy Winstrom, sr.; Henry Deering, so.

Key newcomers: Eduardo Vences, fr.; Jackson Marlett, fr.

Worth noting: Richart takes over a Rockets program that will have a mix of young and old with 20 freshmen. “They can go with them,” Richart said of the younger wrestlers. … The Rockets will try to have their first state tournament qualifier for the first time in two years. … Phillips and Lee will both try to build upon sectional appearances last season. Both earned honorable mention rankings in their respective weights in Class 2A according to Illinois Matmen. … Richart is looking to be more competitive in duals now that the Rockets can fill out an entire lineup.

Cary-Grove

Coach: William Petersen (eighth season)

Last season: 4-12, 2-7 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Noah Pechotta, jr. (150/157); Hunter Lenz, so. (106/113); Denver Gier, jr.

Key newcomer: Jacob Hampton, fr., (120/126)

Worth noting: The Trojans will have a young lineup but Petersen is confident the program has taken a turn since the COVID-19 pandemic. “It might be a rough go to start but eventually it gets you where you need to be,” Petersen said. … Pechotta and Lenz return after qualifying for sectionals last season. Lenz took fourth at 106 in the freshmen/sophomore Illinois Wrestling Coaches Officials Association state meet last year. … Gier will try to return to the girls state tournament after they qualified their freshman year.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Justen Lehr (16th season)

Last season: 18-4, 8-1 FVC (second)

Top returners: Payton Ramsey, jr. (113); Dylan Ramsey, so. (120); Cayden Parks, jr. (190); Brett Campagna, jr. (144); Tommy McNeil, jr. (215); Tyler Porter, so. (165); Tommy Tomasello, jr. (157)

Key newcomers: Daniel Snow, fr. (126); Nick Zuhlke, fr. (138; Logan Gough, so. (285); Alessio Pezzella, sr. (150)

Worth noting: The Tigers lose senior experience because of graduation and season-ending injuries. Lehr is looking forward to watching his junior class fill in. ... Parks returns after placing fourth in the Class 2A 170 tournament last season. He enters the season ranked No. 2. “He’s just going to grind,” Lehr said. “He’s a great kid and going to keep his mouth shut.” ... McNeil is ranked No. 7 and Payton Ramsey earned No. 9 to start the year. ... Central is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A. ... Pezzella transferred into the program from Huntley. ... The Tigers have won two straight regional titles and Lehr wants Central to win a regional title, compete for the FVC.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Ross Ryan (17th season)

Last season: 5-19 overall, 2-7 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Andy Buburija, sr. (285); Dom Ariola, sr. (215); Mason Schrafel, jr. (132); Annalee Aarseth, fr.

Key newcomers: Caden Casimino, sr. (175); CJ Talbert, fr. (106)

Worth noting: Ryan is ready for the Gators to take their next step after a young roster ended last year with Ryan’s second-worst dual record at South. “It feels like we haven’t missed a day since February, when state ended, to when the season started,” Ryan said. … Burburija took fourth at last season’s Class 2A 285 state tournament and enters this season ranked No. 1. Ryan wants Burburija to focus on his day-to-day and block out all the outside noise. “It’s all a dress rehearsal until we get to February,” Ryan said. … Casimino returns after not wrestling the last couple seasons to focus on football. Ryan is excited to see what Casimino can do.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Tim Hayes (ninth season)

Last season: 14-7, 5-4 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: Alec Rice, sr. (113); Teigen Moreno, so. (215); Chris Gerardo, jr. (120/126); Christian Gerardo, jr. (120/126); Vinnie Velazquez, sr. (132/138)

Key newcomers: Ben Olsen, sr. (165); Aiden Healey, so. (106)

Worth noting: The Chargers are ready to take their next step after having mostly young wrestlers last season. “I want to see what they’re able to do this year,” Hayes said. … Rice came a match short of qualifying for state two years ago while Moreno was a match short last year. Both earned honorable mention rankings in Class 3A. … D-C hopes to have better injury luck. Rice was one of the key wrestlers that battled injuries for most of last season. … Hayes will rely on his senior captains setting good examples for how he wants to run his program.

Hampshire

Coach: Matthew Todd (second season)

Last season: 13-5, 6-3 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Joey Ochoa, sr. (285); Logan Campbell, sr. (138); Lou Jensen, so. (113); Annilease Tavaria, jr. (190); Gwenn Wilds, jr. (130), Genesis Alvarado, so. (100); Madison Minson, fr. (125)

Worth noting: Hampshire will try to build upon an impressive season last year where the Whip-Purs flipped their FVC record from 3-6 to 6-3. “If we want to step up our game against these tougher teams, we have to put in the work to get there,” Todd said. … Ochoa returns after qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament last season. He went 1-2 at state and is ranked 10th in Class 3A in his weight heading into a season where he’ll try to cap his career with another state bid.

Huntley

Coach: B.J. Bertelsman (11th season)

Last season: 10-5, 7-2 FVC (third)

Top returners: Markos Mihalopoulos, sr. (285); Alex Napientek, sr. (152); Aiden Lira, sr. (120); Wyatt Theobald, jr. (195); Zack Hornickel, sr. (113)

Key newcomer: Radic Dvorak, fr. (157); Gavin Nischke, fr. (132); Jacob Steiner, fr. (113); Waylon Theobald, fr. (157/165)

Worth noting: The Red Raiders have a program-high 94 boys wrestlers this season. With a tough schedule, there will be plenty of opportunities for different wrestlers to get action in different duals and meets. … Mihalpoulos enters the season ranked No. 7 in Class 3A at 285. He’ll try to get over the hump and make his state tournament debut this season. … Dvorak won two Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state titles and should compete for some matches this season. … The Red Raiders have won five of the last seven FVC titles. “I think we can get back and win conference this year and compete in regionals,” Bertelsman said.

Jacobs

Coach: Ryan Horcher (first season)

Last season: 3-13, 1-8 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Casey Lechuga, sr.; Rocco Sauer, sr.; Dan Mendez, sr.; Ben Arbotante, so. (120)

Key newcomer: Kristian DeClercq, fr.

Worth noting: Horcher takes over the program and has been impressed by the buy-in from the young Golden Eagles. … Horcher is excited to see how Lechuga, Sauer and Mendez handle leadership. … DeClercq comes in after competing in the 2023 Junior National Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, this summer. … Horcher is looking forward to an early test at the Barrington Invitational to see how his young wrestlers can adjust. “To see where our younger guys are and to see what kind of role they’re going to play,” Horcher said.

McHenry's Pedro Jimenez competes against Fremd's Jake Crandall in the 145-pound third-place match at the Class 3A Barrington Sectional last season. Jimenez will be a key returner for the Warriors this year. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

McHenry

Coach: Daniel Rohman (second season)

Last season: 18-4, 9-0 FVC (first)

Top returners: Pedro Jimenez, sr. (150); Jesse Saavedra, sr. (285); Ryan Hanson, jr. (120)

Key newcomers: Ariel Montes, so.; Johan Lopez, jr.; Miles Wagner, so.

Worth noting: The Warriors won’t have the same type of veteran roster they’ve had the last couple seasons, but the defending FVC champions do have depth with wrestlers who moved up to compete with McHenry in spot starts last year. “They want to be the go-to guy or the guy the rest of the team looks for direction, looks for leadership, looks to be that guy to step up,” Rohman said. … Jimenez and Hanson each return after qualifying for state last season. Jimenez earned a No. 4 ranking at his weight in Class 3A while Saavedra was ninth and Hanson earned honorable mention. … McHenry earned an honorable mention ranking.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Jeremy Gricar (first season)

Last season: 9-10, 3-6 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Jake Lowitski, jr. (113/120); Mikey Meade, jr. (126); Xander York, sr. (157); John Fallow, sr. (215/280); Walter Pollack, jr. (215/280)

Top newcomer: Owen Satterlee, fr. (170)

Worth noting: Gricar took over the program after serving as an assistant coach for the Wolves. “I’m looking forward to building a team culture where everyone works hard, everyone takes every day to get better,” Gricar. … Lowitski returns after qualifying for the state meet last season. He went 2-2 at the tournament and will try to improve and advance further. … Lowitski enters the season ranked No. 4 at his weight, York is seventh while Meade is eighth. … Satterlee finished third at Illinois Elementary School Association state last year.

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: David Schultz (seventh season)

Last season: 10-9, 2-3 KRC (fourth)

Top returners: Rylie Vest, sr.; Danny Rosas, jr.; Owen Vail, so.; Reymundo Romo, so.

Key newcomer: Blake Livdahl, fr.

Worth noting: The Hornets only lost three starters. “I’m really looking forward to how they’ve grown over the offseason and see what kind of opportunities they can create for themselves here,” Schultz said. … Vest returns after qualifying for the state meet last season. … Vest, Rosas and Romo each earned honorable mention preseason rankings in their respective weights. … Livdahl comes in after winning an IESA state championship last year. … Schultz isn’t worried about setting goals. “We’ve got to focus on getting better as wrestlers first and if we can do that then those other goals can work themselves out,” Schultz said.

Johnsburg

Coach: James Sylvanus (second season)

Last season: 10-10, 1-5 KRC (fifth)

Top returners: Landson Johnson, jr. (128/132); CJ Ameachi, jr. (215); Jordan Mercado, so. (113/120); Noah Jasper, so. (160); Nick Leight, sr.

Key newcomers: Duke Mays, fr.; Eric Bush, fr., Micah Welch, fr.; Lucas Smerling, fr.; Eric Bate, sr.

Worth noting: The Skyhawks will have a youth movement this season with 14 of the 34 wrestlers being freshmen. “It’s balancing out, making sure they’re having a good experience at a younger age but that we’re competitive at the varsity level,” Sylvanus said. … Johnson and Amaechi return after qualifying for sectionals last season. Ameachi ended his freshman season by placing in the top six at the IWCOA freshman/sophomore tournament. … Johnson earned honorable mention rankings in Class 1A. … Mays won an IESA state title while Bush is a two-time state placer.

Marengo

Coach: Chad Miller (first season)

Last season: 14-10, 3-2 KRC (third)

Top returners: Mason Lampe, sr.; Gavin Prudlick, jr.; Connor Sacco, so.; Devin Storti, jr.; Theo Davis, jr.;

Key newcomers: Maverick Quatroke, sr.; Deacan Gradinetti, so.; Gavin Baros, so.

Worth noting: Miller takes over the program with a young roster. Marengo will have two seniors and four juniors and Miller knows the key to success will be a buy-in from his young wrestlers. “It’s just a matter of the young guys buying into the system that we’re running. They bought in very well,” Miller said. … Sacco will try to build upon his regional title last season while Lampe will try to advance further after qualifying for sectionals. … Miller is focused on Marengo competing every day, which will hopefully lead to state qualifiers and competing for conference and regional titles.

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Tony Nelson (ninth season)

Last season: 22-3, 5-0 KRC (first)

Top returners: Emmett Nelson, jr. (138/144); Clay Madula, jr. (120); Brody Rudkin, sr. (150); Kristian Gersch, jr. (106/113); Dane Sorensen, jr. (144); Alex Reyna, sr. (190); Kyan Gunderson, jr. (126); Jasmine McCaskel, sr. (140); Isabella Nelson, jr. (110/115)

Key newcomers: Breckin Campbell, fr. (190); Dylan Falasca, fr. (175)

Worth noting: The Rockets only lost one starter from last season’s lineup that won the KRC and qualified two to the state tournament and five to sectionals. “They’re doing the things they should be doing,” Tony Nelson said. … Emmett Nelson finished runner-up at Class 1A 126 last season. Emmett Nelson and Rudkin are both ranked No. 2. Reyna, Kraus, Madula, Gunderson and Sorensen each earned honorable mention rankings. … The Rockets enter the season ranked seventh in Class 1A. … McCaskel finished fourth at (140) last season’s girls tournament and enters the season ranked the 47th-best wrestler in the state.

Woodstock

Coach: Eric Hunt (second season)

Last season: 14-11 overall, 4-1 KRC (second)

Top returners: Zach Canaday, sr. (190); Andrew Ryan, sr. (215); Daniel Bychowski, sr. (144); Logan Wisner, so. (150); Taqi Baker, so. (120)

Key newcomers: Jaxson Hansen, fr. (190); Gabriel Sarnella, fr. (157); Dom Osinski, fr. (106)

Worth noting: Hunt has changed the Blue Streaks’ focus by trying to get more state tournament bids as opposed to winning more duals. “The tradeoff, we thought the opportunity cost was worth it and that’s what we’re going to try this year,” Hunt said. … The Blue Streaks will compete in 20 events, giving plenty of chances for underclassmen to compete. … Canaday will try to return to the state meet after qualifying last season and progress after losing both of his matches there. … Woodstock will try to best the Rockets this season in the KRC after finishing second behind them.

Woodstock North

Coach: Mike Miller (first season)

Last season: 0-10, 0-5 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Kaden Combs, sr. (175); David Randecker, so. (190)

Key newcomers: Anthony Motejzik, sr. (120); Waylon Schnulle, sr. (132); Benjamin Lagerhausen, sr. (165)

Worth noting: Miller will try to build the Thunder program from the ground up after only having six kids in the program. “It’s exciting because you’re building the foundation of what’s to come,” Miller said. … Combs enters the season ranked No. 8 in his weight at Class 2A. He will try to advance deeper in the postseason after qualifying for sectionals last year. … Miller knows the importance of setting the tone early for his underclassmen in order for the program to grow. “My goal is to make it a great experience for them, but at the same time we’re rebuilding the program year by year,” Miller said. “Having those numbers in the lower level.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Jordan Blanton and Ryan Prater (second season)

Last season: 11-9

Top returners: Vance Williams, jr. (132); Max Astacio, sr. (165); Andrew Alvarado, jr. (126)

Key newcomers: Anthony Alanis, sr. (113); Brayden Teunissen, jr. (120); Nic Astacio, fr. (175); Jimmy Mastny, fr. (157)

Worth noting: The Hurricanes will try to take their next step as a program after winning a regional title. Marian is considered one of the best teams in the state, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Class 1A preseason polls. … Alanis and Teunissen both transfer in after competing in the state finals last year. Alanis won the Class 2A 106 title with Grayslake North while Teunissen finished runner-up with Belvidere North. … The Hurricanes return three state placers from last season. Williams finished runner-up, while Alvarado and Max Astacio both finished fifth. … Mastny won the IKWF state title and Nic Astacio was a finalist.