Wrestling: Marengo promotes veteran assistant Chad Miller to head coach

Chad Miller decided he was ready to take the next step in his coaching career when Marengo’s Tim Keefer told his assistant that he was resigning after 12 seasons.
After serving as an assistant coach in various levels of different sports over the past 29 years, Miller felt he was prepared to become a varsity head coach. He wanted to build upon the culture he helped Keefer engrain over the past 10 seasons and take Marengo to the next level.
Marengo athletic director Dwane Nance agreed. The District 165 school board approved Miller’s hiring at its meeting Monday.
“I stuck around and finally got my opportunity,” Miller said. “I’m excited for this opportunity to take these kids, hopefully get them over the hump and take them to the next level.”
Miller has been a fixture in the Marengo sports community for nearly three decades. He had been involved with the Marengo youth football program over the past 29 years, including his tenure as the program’s president for the past 20 years. He also coached both youth and high school wrestling, serving as Keefer’s assistant over the past 10 seasons.
When Keefer told Miller that he was resigning, Miller thought about the opening and quickly decided he wanted to become the program’s head coach. His third son graduated from Marengo this past spring after all three boys went through the program. Miller figured now was a good time to take a chance.
Miller talked with both Nance and Marengo principal Angela Finkle at the end of April and waited anxiously until Nance confirmed on June 20 that he would recommend Miller’s hiring to the school board.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Miller said. “A lot of guys don’t get the opportunity.”
Nance said he knew Miller was the right candidate for the job as soon as he heard Keefer stepped down. Not only was Miller familiar with the returning high school wrestlers on the varsity roster, but he worked with many of the athletes in Marengo through the youth programs.
Nance was excited to have continuity within the wrestling program, someone who knew the Marengo community well.
“It made sense to hire Chad,” Nance said. “He’s been around the program just as long and Chad is a homegrown Marengo kid. I think he’ll do good to keep the program continuing and have some stability. We’re really excited to hire Chad and see what he does.”
Miller takes over a team that graduated six seniors, including Eddie Solis, who was the team’s lone qualifier for the Class 1A IHSA State Tournament at 195 pounds. He doesn’t plan to change much with the wrestling program but he does want input from not only his current wrestlers but alumni as well.
Community is an important aspect for Marengo to be successful, according to Miller. He wants the team to give back to the community and knows that can help Marengo take its next step.
“It’s a process,” Miller said. “Like anything you need to trust the process, go along with the process.”
Miller will have the benefit of not needing to go through the getting-to-know-each-other phase many first-year coaches usually face. He already ran the program’s camps at the beginning of June and said the transition has been smooth so far as Marengo wrestlers learned about the transition to Miller’s leadership.
Miller will start reaching out to wrestlers in July as he takes the next step in his coaching career.
“We’re going to hit the ground running,” Miller said. “It should be a very smooth transition.”