Wrestling: McHenry’s Chris Moore stays undefeated, wins Class 3A Barrington Sectional title

BARRINGTON – Chris Moore only had one thing on his mind at Saturday’s Class 3A Barrington Sectional: Do whatever it takes to position himself to win a state title.
The McHenry senior didn’t care about preserving his undefeated record or how he won a sectional title, he just needed to win to secure a top-four spot in the IHSA individual state tournament bracket.
Moore stuck with a game plan that has worked all season despite facing Libertyville’s Matt Kubas for the fifth time this season and won the 170-pound sectional.
“It’s great, it feels good,” Moore said. “Winning sectional is a big thing, you get seeded for state, get one of those top-four seeds. … Ultimately it’s big to win sectionals.”
McHenry's Chris Moore wins the 170 sectional with a 16-7 decision.
Moore led a group of eight McHenry County-area wrestlers who advanced to the IHSA individual state tournament next weekend in Champaign. McHenry’s Ryan Hanson (106) and Pedro Jimenez (145), Jacobs’ Dominic Ducato (113) and James Wright (132), Dundee-Crown’s Porter Leith (195), Huntley’s Adam Pena (126) and Hampshire’s Joey Ochoa (285) all qualified for state.
Moore improved his record to 42-0 and returns to the state meet for a third time. He won the Class 2A 113 title as a freshman with Aurora Christian and finished runner-up last season at 160 with the Warriors. Moore finished runner-up at 138 at the IWCOA state tournament because the IHSA canceled its state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite Kubas being familiar with Moore’s style, Moore didn’t change up his plan. He ran out to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period before taking control of the match, leading 10-4 after two periods and ultimately winning 16-7.
Moore stayed consistent with his plan and will do the same as the senior prepares for a final run at the state tournament.
“At this point, it’s just keep on going to the state tournament,” Moore said. “A week from today, I should be in the state finals. That’s ultimately the goal.”
Hanson finished second at 106, losing by fall in the sectional-title match, while Jimenez lost at 145 with a 5-1 decision. Jimenez returns to the state tournament for a second straight season while Hanson will make his debut.
Hanson just missed out on making state last season and is ready for his chance after working hard all season.
“I’ve been working toward it for the whole year, so it means a lot,” Hanson said.
Jacobs’ Ducato and Wright will both return to the state tournament after impressive runs Friday and Saturday. Ducato will make his second tournament appearance after winning the 113 title with a technical fall win and Wright will make his third after finishing second at 132, losing 10-0 in the title match. Both competed in the 2021 IWCOA state tournament.
Ducato had a simple goal heading into his 113 sectional-title match: smash whoever he faces. He used his experience from two-state tournament appearances to win his third sectional by a 15-0 margin.
“It’s awesome,” Ducato said. “Last year I didn’t reach my goals, I had some adversity to go through so it’s awesome to be back here.”
Jacobs' Dominic Ducato wins another sectional title, this one by pin at 113. Third time going to state.
D-C’s Leith wanted to redeem last year’s seniors after he and three teammates just missed out on state by losing in the blood round last season. Leith overcame a 2-2 tie heading into the third period of the consolation semifinals and won 5-2 to earn his first state berth.
Leith didn’t need to overcome adversity in his third-place match after he took a 3-0 lead in the second period to win 3-1 and finish his redemption run.
“It feels great,” Leith said. “I have been working so hard this season.”
Huntley’s Pena grew up dreaming of wrestling in Champaign at the state tournament. He made those dreams come true Saturday by winning 4-1 in the 126 consolation bracket to extend his senior year with a state berth.
Pena led 4-1 after one period in the third-place match but lost by fall in the second period to Hersey’s Maksim Mukhamedaliyev. Despite the fourth-place finish, Pena is excited to live out his childhood dreams.
“It’s awesome,” Pena said. “It’s been my dream since I was a kid to go wrestle in Champaign. So I’m happy I made it down.”
Hampshire’s Ochoa had a chip on his shoulder heading into the postseason after he didn’t make it far in last season’s postseason and didn’t start this season on the right note. He wanted his junior season to go differently and kept learning from his mistakes.
Hampshire's Joey Ochoa takes down Huntley's Markos Mihalopoulos at 285 to advance to state.
His hard work paid off Saturday after Ochoa won by pin in the 285 consolation semifinals to earn his state appearance. Ochoa forced overtime in this third-place match but ultimately lost 5-2 in double overtime.
Despite losing, Ochoa is excited to keep his run going by showing off what he learned early in the season.
“It means everything,” Ochoa said. “Everything that I’ve worked for with all the ups and downs that I’ve had.”