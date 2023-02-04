Wrestling: Marian Central makes statement, wins Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional

RICHMOND – Marian Central made a statement to the rest of the state on Saturday.
The Hurricanes wanted the Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional to be their coming out party and did just that, winning seven individual regional titles on their way to a team title.
“This was the plan,” Marian’s Max Astacio said. “Everything is going according to plan. We’re coming in and we’re going to steamroll the regional.”
Marian finished first with 218 points and advanced to the Class 1A Oregon Dual Team Sectional on Feb. 21. Richmond-Burton finished second (148), Marengo (129) placed third, Harvard (112) took fourth, Johnsburg (53) finished seventh and Alden-Hebron (20) placed eighth.
Austin Hagevold started the championship round with a 9-0 win at 106 followed by an Andrew Alvarado win by fall at 113 before the Hurricanes flexed their middle portion of their lineup by winning five straight regionals from 132 to 160. Vance Williams (132) won with a 10-2 decision, Nick Davidson (138) won by fall, Charlie Fitzgerald (145) took an 11-6 decision and Ethan Struck (152) and Astacio (160) each won by technical fall.
Josh Gawronski (120), Kaden Harman (126) Kaleb Eckman (285) each took second and Connor Cassels (170) finished third to advance to the Class 1A Oregon Individual Regional on Feb. 11.
While the Hurricanes enjoyed making a statement in a competitive environment, they considered Saturday a good first step into what they want to accomplish this season.
“Right now the focus is there’s more and there’s more work that needs to be done,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s already over with and we’re ready to get to work at practice.”
The most-anticipated match of the day at 126. The Rockets’ Emmett Nelson, ranked third by Illinois Matmen in the state 126, and Harman, ranked fifth, met in the title match that didn’t disappoint.
Nelson ran out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and a 4-2 lead in the second period before running out to a 8-2 win. Nelson is now 3-0 against Harman after beating him in both the regional and sectional finals in last season’s postseason.
Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson gets the win at 126 against Marian’s Kaden Harman in the match of the day between two top five ranked wrestlers in the state. pic.twitter.com/IN4EI6x92S— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 4, 2023
The Rockets’ Brody Rudkin (145) and Alex Reyna (182) each finished second and Kyan Gunderson (106), Kristian Gersch (120), Nate Madula (138), Isaac Jones (152), Dominick Dickens (160) and Colin Kraus (220) each took third to advance to the individual sectional.
Nelson has a lot more left to worry about despite winning a regional title as the state runner-up last season at 113. He’s focused on seeing improvement in his matches and already saw that Saturday after beating Harman 3-1 twice last year.
“I wanted to get the score up a little higher, score more points,” Nelson said. “I was able to do that.”
Marengo’s Connor Sacco (170) and Eddie Solis (195) gave the Indians two regional wins while Logan Miller (138), Gregory Baker (160) and Hunter Smith (220) each finished second. Mason Lampe (145) and Devin Stroti (182) each placed third.
Sacco continued his impressive freshman season by winning by fall in the second period. He wanted to win a regional as a freshman heading into the season, now he’s ready to see how far his postseason run can go.
“It’s been a goal that I’ve had for a while,” Sacco said. “My freshman year, I’m trying to do something big.”
[ Photos: IHSA 1A Richmond-Burton Wrestling Regional ]
Both of Harvard’s regional titles took until double overtime to capture. Gabe Sanchez survived to win 4-1 at 182 before Riley Vest held on to win the 220 regional crown.
Owen Vail (106) and Marques Merida (132) each finished second for the Hornets while Reymundo Romo (113) finished third.
Sanchez had lost to Reyna twice before because Reyna’s good at the down position, but he regrouped after giving up a 1-0 lead to score in the second double overtime position to pick up the win.
“All the work I did this week, it turned out,” Sanchez said. “I did really well.”
Johnsburg’s Jacob Calhoun (126), Landon Johnson (132) and CJ Ameachi (195) each took third to advance to sectionals.
Johnson failed to advance to sectionals after falling in last season’s regional third-place match but he used his experience from last season to help win 1-0 in overtime.
“It feels really good to win that match,” Johnson said. “We just go forward from here.”
All of Alden-Hebron Jesse Armburst’s hard work paid on Saturday. After not competing last season because of a shoulder injury, Armburst reached the highlight of his career by winning his third-place at 285 by fall.
“It really means a lot,” Armburst said, “to push through the shoulder issues and make it on to sectionals.”
Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional Placers (Top-3 advance to sectional tournament)
106
First: Austin Hagevold, Marian Central
Second: Owen Vail, Harvard
Third: Kyan Gunderson, Richmond-Burton
113
First: Andrew Alvardado, Marian Central
Second: Shayden McNew, Genoa-Kingston
Third: Reymundo Romo, Harvard
120
First:Gavin Ekberg, North Boone
Second: Josh Gawronski, Marian Central
Third: Kristian Gersch, Richmond-Burton
126
First: Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton
Second: Kaden Harman, Marian Central
Third: Jacob Calhoun, Johnsburg
132
First: Vance Williams, Marian Central
Second: Marques Merida, Harvard
Third: Landon Johnson, Johnsburg
138
First: Nick Davidson, Marian Central
Second: Logan Miller, Marengo
Third: Nate Madula, Richmond-Burton
145
First: Charlie Fitzgerald, Marian Central
Second: Brody Rudkin, Richmond-Burton
Third: Mason Lampe, Marengo
152
First: Ethan Struck, Marian Central
Second: Brady Brewick, Genoa-Kingston
Third: Isaac Jones, Richmond-Burton
160
First: Max Astacio, Marian Central
Second: Gregory Baker, Marengo
Third: Dominick Dickens, Richmond-Burton
170
First: Connor Sacco, Marengo
Second: Xander Gleissner, Genoa-Kingston
Third: Connor Cassels, Marian Central
182
First: Gabe Sanchez, Harvard
Second: Alex Reyna, Richmond-Burton
Third: Devin Storti, Marengo
195
First: Eddie Solis, Marengo
Second: Julian Torres, Genoa-Kingston
Third: CJ Ameachi, Johnsburg
220
First: Riley Vest, Harvard
Second: Hunter Smith, Marengo
Third: Colin Kraus, Richmond-Burton
285
First: Ethan Delgado, North Boone
Second: Kaleb Eckman, Marian Central
Third: Jesse Armburst, Alden-Hebron