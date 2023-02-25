Girls wrestling: Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter makes history, places third at IHSA state meet

BLOOMINGTON – Speed and Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter quickly became synonymous during her freshman season.
She used her aggressive approach to become one of the best wrestlers in the state. When she needed it the most, Slaughter used speed to make history at the second IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament on Saturday in Bloomington.
Slaughter didn’t waste time to make history at her first state tournament, placing third at 100 pounds to become the Red Raiders’ first state placer.
“It feels good,” Slaughter said. “It came with a lot of work and dedication.”
Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter takes third place at 100 by fall with a quick pin in the first period. First Red Raider to place in the two-year tournament’s history. pic.twitter.com/vjTPmDgkOs— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 25, 2023
Slaughter led a group of three McHenry County-area wrestlers who placed at the Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday. Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel finished fourth at 140 while Burlington Central’s Victoria Macias placed fifth at 110.
Slaughter knew exactly what she wanted to do in her third-place match against East Aurora’s Kameyah Young: act fast. The two had met earlier in the season and Slaughter knew Young would take her shot, so she headlocked Young, flipped her and then pinned her midway through the first period.
Although it took roughly 10 seconds to finally win by fall once she cleared some room for the officials to see, Slaughter was proud of how she competed and overcame some early nerves.
“It feels good to be a freshman who placed third at state,” Slaughter said. “It came with a lot of encouragement from my teammates and confidence from my teammates to do well.”
McCaskel tried to stay with the flow of her 140 third-place match until she got caught. She took a 1-0 lead in the second period against Schaumburg’s Valeria Rodriguez when she escaped but Rodriguez caught her late in the second to take a 2-1 lead. McCaskel tried to fight back in the third by escaping, but Rodriguez kept her down to secure the win.
Despite ending her season with a loss, McCaskel was proud of what she accomplished this season. She ended her junior season at 16-3 and made program history as both the first IHSA state qualifier and state placer.
“It means a lot,” McCaskel said. “Having all the support with all my coaches and people from my school and family, it’s awesome. Just being able to get this far in my second season ever, it’s just amazing.”
Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel takes fourth at 140 after losing 2-1 in her third-place match. She is the program’s first state qualifier and state placer. pic.twitter.com/Rk698g9dUz— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 25, 2023
Macias added on to an impressive start to her high school career Saturday a year after she placed third for the Rockets at the inaugural state tournament last year at 110. Macias this time lost her opening match of the tournament but bounced back to take fifth with a win by fall.
Saturday’s finish left many excited for the possibilities of next season. While each would’ve wanted to win a state title, they were proud of what they accomplished this season and have a clear goal for this time next year.
“I’m definitely going to come back, Slaughter said, “and be a state champion.”