Wrestling: Ryan Horcher back where it started, named Jacobs’ new coach

Ryan Horcher is coming back to where his love of wrestling all started.
Horcher’s earliest memories of wrestling include going to Jacobs’ building to compete for the Junior Eagles program that his father helped start. Now he’ll create new memories at the school as the program’s new head coach after being hired in May.
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Horcher said. “I’m looking forward to giving back to the school district that gave me a lot.”
Horcher will return to Community Unit School District 300 after wrestling for Dundee-Crown from 2004-2008. He placed fourth at 152 pounds in 2008′s Class AA IHSA State Tournament, qualified for state three times, won two sectional titles as well as three regional titles and finished his high school career with a 141-25 record.
He kept wrestling in his life by serving as an assistant coach at D-C for three years starting in 2009 before moving on to Johnsburg for four seasons. Horcher eventually ended up at Barrington, where he helped build a strong culture until his hiring at Jacobs.
Horcher always knew he wanted to become a head coach. Once he saw the opening at Jacobs because of longtime coach Gary Conrad’s resignation, he knew heading back home was the right place to get his start.
“Jacobs is an amazing fit for me,” Horcher said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for me to show off my coaching ability to lead these young athletes in a positive way.”
Horcher takes over a program that Conrad helped take to new heights. The Golden Eagles won Fox Valley Conference titles under Conrad in 2015 and the 2021 summer season along with a regional title in 2015.
Jacobs athletic director Jason Ziols wanted to find someone who could build off of the foundation Conrad built, and Horcher fit the bill.
“I feel like we hit a home run,” Ziols said.
Horcher showed Ziols he was the perfect fit for the job during the interview process. Ziols thought Horcher’s connection to the Junior Eagles, District 300 and the community along with his coaching experience in the area made him the perfect candidate.
“He just wants to continue to grow that program, cultivate a culture of excellence within that program,” Ziols said. “He’s the perfect guy for the job.
“He’s going to do great things for us.”
Horcher plans on building a program that has a close atmosphere. The Golden Eagles will focus on perfecting all three phases of their game, but Horcher knows how important the program’s success will be if it competes as a team.
“It’s really bringing that sense of team atmosphere,” Horcher said. “Although wrestling can feel like an individual sport, we’re going to be committed to each other and the sport.”
He’s already reached out to the Jacobs community for its help. Horcher has been in contact with current wrestlers, alumni and other coaches as well, and he’s excited to get his shot back where it all started.
“It’s getting in there,” Horcher said, “and meeting anybody, everybody that I can to build our program.”