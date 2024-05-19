McHenry County to send 12 entries to boys tennis state tournament: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys tennis

Class 1A Belvidere North Sectional: At Belvidere, Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim defeated Woodstock’s Marc Cheng 6-1, 6-1 to win the singles title. Kim and Cheng both qualify for next week’s IHSA state tournament. Marian Central’s Cameron Tiemann took third and also advanced.

Prairie Ridge won the sectional title with 18 points, followed by Woodstock (13) and Crystal Lake South (10).

Crystal Lake South’s Jack Dacy and Eryk Bucior beat Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Tim Jones 6-4, 0-6, 6-4, in the doubles championship as both Fox Valley Conference teams qualified for state. Also moving on was Woodstock’s doubles team of Liam Hanson and Devon Oliveira, who placed third.

Class 2A Jacobs Sectional: At Algonquin, Jacobs’ doubles teams of Augie Nelson and Soham Kalra (third place) and Austin Dinh and Ryan Fulton (fourth) both advanced to the state tournament.

Advancing at singles were Huntley’s Will Geske and Dundee-Crown’s Aarav Shah. Geske defeated Shah 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Class 1A Lakes Sectional: At Lake Villa, Richmond-Burton’s Connor Trepanier and Jacob Trepanier won the sectional doubles title to qualify for state. They defeated Carmel’s Evan Villinski and Louis Vu 6-4, 6-4 in the championship match.

Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt was runner-up at singles to qualify for the state tournament. Batt lost to Grayslake Central’s Samay Patel 6-2, 6-0 in the title match.

Girls soccer

Class 1A Marian Central Sectional: At Woodstock, Richmond-Burton defeated North Shore Country Day 9-0 and Johnsburg beat Regina Dominican 7-0 and to set up an all-Kishwaukee River Conference sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Layne Frericks had a six-goal game for the Rockets (16-2-1), Charlotte Gentry had two and McKenzie Ragusca added one. Jordan Otto, Julia Hicks and Rachel Mendlik both had two assists.

Liz Smith scored twice and added an assist for the Skyhawks (15-4), who led 5-0 by half. Charlie Eastland, Mackenzie McQuiston, Lauren McQuiston, Wynne Oeffling and Jacquelyn Douglas also scored. Mackenzie McQuiston assisted two goals.

Sophie Person made six saves in the shutout.

Boys lacrosse

St. Charles East 19, Burlington Central 2: At the St. Charles East Sectional, the Rockets’ (4-13) season came to an end with a loss to the Saints.

Baseball

Huntley 4, Antioch 2 (5 inn.): At Antioch, five Red Raiders’ pitchers combined to hold the Sequoits to two runs on two hits. Eddie Johnson earned the win, allowing a run in one inning with three strikeouts. Louis Siriano and Rylan Sands both had two strikeouts, and Sands picked up the save.

TJ Jakubowski, Jason Wolter and Alex Behles each drove in a run for Huntley (26-7). Travis Dudycha was 2 for 2 with a double.