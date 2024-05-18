McHenry County high school robotics team competes at FIRST World Championships

The Golden Ratio Robotics team at the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas. Pictured, from left, are Jackson Woestman (Cary-Grove), Ryan Nolan (Cary-Grove), Victoria Grant (Woodstock), Nehemiah Schultz (Home School) and Josiah Ryan (Cary-Grove). (Photo provided by Golden Ratio Robotics)

The Golden Ratio Robotics team finished 23rd out of 56 in its division and received the Franklin Division Second Place Connect Award at the FIRST World Championships on April 20 in Houston, Texas.

The Connect Award is granted to the team that the judges feel made the most intentional and impactful effort to connect and collaborate with industry professionals throughout their competition season, according to a news release from the team.

FIRST is a competitive team sport for students with levels for kids ages six to 18 years geared toward inspiring students in STEM fields, according to the release. The Golden Ratio team is McHenry County-based and for high school students. In addition to designing, prototyping, assembling and programming its robot for competition, the team spends several hours throughout each season mentoring and teaching young engineers through local library programs.

The team includes Jackson Woestman, Ryan Nolan and Josiah Ryan of Cary-Grove High School, as well as Victoria Grant of Woodstock High and Nehemiah Schultz, who is home-schooled.

For more about Golden Ratio or how to become a sponsor, email goldenratiorobotics@gmail.com.