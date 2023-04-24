McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of April 10, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Gary J. Hochstetter, 39, of the 900 block of Hawthorne Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and domestic battery.
Matthew D. Looper, 33, of the 7500 block of Birch Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of domestic battery with four previous convictions, aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Sean J. Gonzalez, 21, of the 3200 block of Mine 18 Road, Strunk, Kentucky; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Scott A. Weissert, 60, of the 400 block of Santa Barbara Road, Lakemoor; residential burglary.
Weissert also was indicted in a separate case for residential burglary, theft of property worth more than $500 and theft of property worth less than $500.
Jason J. Wesley, 31, of the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue, Woodridge; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake; burglary to a vehicle, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and possession of burglary tools.
Diaz also was indicted in a separate case for burglary to a vehicle.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin; burglary to a vehicle, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and possession of burglary tools.
Sacco also was indicted in a separate case for burglary to a vehicle.
Carson J. Maxwell, 24, of the 1600 block of West Chrysler Drive, Belvidere; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.
Leroy Osborne, 36, of the La Porte, Indiana; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Jon D. Krumpen, 47, of the 1200 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin; two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, two counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of domestic battery.
Jason R. Rae, 25, of the 28800 block of West Westlane Avenue, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Kenneth L. Johnson Jr., 27, of the 4800 block of North 39th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, improper lane use and driving with a suspended license.
Joshua B. Kurtz, 48, of the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue, Ingleside; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and disobeying a stop sign.
Philip J. Dawson, 36, of the 4800 block of Daniel Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and resisting a police officer.
Arturo Diaz-Melo, 29, of the 700 block of Wegner Road, McHenry; possession of psilocybin, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a front license plate.
Nakeeta M. Ramsey, 37, of the 2200 block of Woodview Court, Madison, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful use of registration, failing to have required headlights and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Armando P. Rodriguez-Ruiz, 46, of the 100 block of South Fourth Street, Capron; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving having never been issued a license, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.