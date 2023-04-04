Lakemoor man charged with burglarizing more Crystal Lake homes

A 60-year-old Lakemoor man currently on parole for a Cook County residential burglary conviction now faces two more felony charges alleging he burglarized two Crystal Lake homes, Illinois Department of Corrections and McHenry County court records show.

Scott A. Weissert was charged on March 21 with burglarizing four homes outside Crystal Lake and Woodstock, according to a criminal complaint filed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Three days later, he was charged with the March 20 residential burglary of a home in the 300 block of North Oak Street in Crystal Lake, according to a complaint filed by the Crystal Lake Police Department.

Crystal Lake police filed another criminal complaint on Friday alleging Weissert entered a home on March 7 in the 400 block of Harold Street with the intent to commit a theft, court records show.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was notified on March 16 of a burglary outside Woodstock in which “multiple items of valuable jewelry” were taken, the agency said in a news release following the March 21 charges.

That burglary occurred in the 3700 block of Doty Road outside Woodstock, according to the complaint.

Three additional burglaries were reported four days later on March 20 at residences outside Crystal Lake, according to the release. Those were in the 8900 block of Lucas Road, 300 block of North Oak Street and 9200 block of Ridgefield Road, all outside Crystal Lake, according to the complaint.

The homes were entered through unlocked doors or physical damage. Each burglary occurred during the day and with “high-value jewelry” targeted, the sheriff’s office said.

Weissert was on parole for a 2017 Cook County case in which he was convicted of residential burglary, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was paroled Oct. 14 and was set to serve three years of supervised release.

Weissert was arrested on March 21 after an investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the Woodstock Police Department, according to the release.

He is being held without bond, court records show.

“The Court finds that the proof is evident and the presumption great the defendant committed the offenses charge(d) and that no set of conditions can be ordered to ensure the safety of the public,” McHenry County Judge James Cowlin said in the order.