Joliet early-voting puts incumbents in lead

Incumbents on the Joliet City Council held leads in the first results posted at 7:20 p.m.

The first numbers were those from early voting and mail-in ballots received by the Will County Clerk’s office before Tuesday.

Whether challengers make inroads into the existing City Council or incumbents hold on is one of the developments to watch.

In District 1, Councilman Larry Hug had 520 votes to 396 for Mike Eulitz.

In District 2, Councilman Pat Mudron had 573 votes followed by: Quinn Adamowski, 444; Robert Wunderlich, 419; and Glenda Wright McCullum, 281.

In District 3, Councilwoman Sherri Reardon had 629 votes to 167 for Janean Jackson.

In District 4 where incumbent Councilwoman Bettye Gavin is not running for reelection, Cesar Cardenas leads with 236 votes. He is followed by Rosa Hernandez, 194; Christopher Parker, 191; and William Ferguson, 175.

In District 5, Councilman Terry Morris leads with 403 votes with Suzanna Ibarra close behind with 394 votes. Jim Lanham has 157 votes, and Michael Carruthers has 117.

Candidates said they were seeing low turnouts in many precincts, a trend that could favor incumbents with a track record of turning out voters on Election Day.

“It’s not even 10% (turnout) at some places I’ve seen,” Ibarrasaid at about 5 p.m. “It’s very low.”

By noon, Ibarra said, 17 people had voted at the polling place at the Nowell Park Recreation Center.

There were exceptions, however.

“I voted at 7:30 a.m., and I was 148th in my precinct,” Mudron said. “I think that’s pretty high.”

Mudron is in District 2, a West Side district that typically generates the biggest turnouts in the city.

District 2 Councilman Pat Mudron answers a question at a candidate forum in March with candidate Robert Wunderlich at his side. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The District 2 contest was another development to watch in the election as Mudron faced three high-profile challengers. Murdon in the past year has been the subject of three reports by the city’s inspector general accusing him of unethical conduct and violations of state and city law.

Five district council seats were on the ballot.

The other three at-large council seats will not be up for election again until 2025.

District 4 will definitely go to a new council member after Councilwoman Bettye Gavin opted not to run.

In District 1, Councilman Larry Hug is seeking reelection in one of the two only one-on-one contests in the council election. Mike Eulitz, a former roadways engineer and public assets manager for the city, challenged Hug for the council seat.

In District 2, Mudron faced opposition from three opponents already in the public eye.

They included Quinn Adamowski, who heads three city commissions, is board president at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, and has been in the news as an official with Landmarks Illinois trying to save the old Will County Courthouse from demolition.

Also running in District 2 were Glenda Wright McCullum, who is board chairwoman at the Housing Authority of Joliet, and Robert Wunderlich, who was on the Joliet Junior College board for 43 years and narrowly lost an at-large seat on the council in 2021.

District 3 was the other one-on-one race in the council election as Councilwoman Sherri Reardon faced a challenge from Janean Jackson, a member of the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

Joliet City Council District 4 Christopher Parker (left) and William Ferguson seen at a candidates forum in March. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Four candidates competed for the District 4 seat being vacated by Gavin.

They are Rosa Hernandez, also a member of the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners; Christopher Parker, a banker and president of the African American Business Association of Will County; Cesar Cardenas, owner of Unidos Marketing Network in Joliet; and William Ferguson, a former director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency who now works as a death investigator for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In District 5, Councilman Terry Morris sought reelection, facing opposition from: Ibarra, an elected trustee at Joliet Township; Jim Lanham, a security guard who ran unsuccessfully for an at-large council seat in 2021; and Michael Carruthers, a member of the Will County Planning and Zoning Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back with The Herald-News for further updates, including updated election results.