Here’s a look at the Chicago Bears’ depth chart following a week of NFL free agency

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver last season during their NFC divisional playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears roster looks different compared to the last time it took the field against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round.

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson said tough personnel decisions had to be made after a memorable season. That prediction came true over the past couple of weeks as Poles traded away wide receiver DJ Moore, released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and lost center Drew Dalman to a sudden retirement. Chicago also shuffled players in and out as free agency started last week.

While the Bears can still sign a few more players in the coming month, Poles will shift his focus to next month’s draft. Chicago still has major needs to address, primarily the defensive line, safety, and left tackle. The Bears will have seven selections in this year’s draft, including four in the first 89 picks.

Where do all these moves leave the team? Here’s an early look at the Bears’ depth chart as of March 17.

Quarterback

Starter: Caleb Williams

Backups: Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

The Bears are most likely bringing back the same room from last year. But Chicago did take trade calls from teams who were interested in Bagent.

Running back

Starter: D’Andre Swift

Backups: Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson, Deion Hankins, Brittain Brown

Poles spared Swift from becoming a salary cap victim, who will likely return with Monangai next season to continue their dynamic one-two punch. But with one year left on Swift’s contract, Chicago will likely look to boost the room in the draft.

Wide receiver

Starters: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond

Backups: Jahdae Walker, Maurice Alexander, JP Richardson

With Moore gone, Odunze and Burden will become Williams’ top targets and have the potential to become one of the best young receiving duos in the NFL. Raymond will step into the slot spot and try to replicate his success with Ben Johnson in that role. Chicago will likely add to the room with a free agent signing or in the draft.

Tight end

Starter: Colston Loveland

Backups: Colet Kmet, Stephen Carlson, Nikola Kalinic, Qadir Ismail

Loveland became Williams’ go-to target late last season and in the playoffs, proving why Poles selected him No. 10 overall. The Bears chose to keep Kmet and will likely want to replicate their success running two-tight end sets from last year.

Offensive line

Starters: Theo Benedet (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Jonah Jackson (RG), Darnell Wright (RT)

Backups: Ozzy Trapilo (injured), Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jordan McFadden, Luke Newman, Kiran Amegadjie, Kyle Hegel

Poles quickly jumped to fill his center vacancy and traded for Bradbury, though it’s likely he could draft the center of their future next month if they don’t think that’s Newman. With Trapilo not expected back until late next season because of a patellar tendon injury, Benedet, Jones and Wills will all compete for the starting job. Chicago will likely draft another left tackle and for the future at other line spots as well.

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (left) and defensive end Grady Jarrett sack Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Defensive line

Starters: Montez Sweat (DE), Gervon Dexter (DT), Grady Jarrett (DT), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE)

Backups: Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy, Kentavius Street, Shemar Turner, Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Garvin, Jamree Kromah, Jeremiah Martin

The Bears signed Gallimore and Street as rotational pieces. Odeyingbo and Turner will both return from injury and try to make a bigger impact after not producing much in their first seasons with the team. But it’s clear that Poles plans on fixing both the defensive end and tackle spots by using his top draft picks next month. This room will look different at the end of April.

Linebacker

Starters: T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush, D’Marco Jackson

Backups: Noah Sewell (injured), Ruben Hyppolite, Nephi Sewell, Dominique Hampton

Chicago switched out Edmunds for Bush, who has the speed to get to the ball that Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants. The Bears also brought back Jackson, who could start depending on Noah Sewell’s recovery timeline from an Achilles injury. There’s still a good chance the Bears draft a linebacker depending on how they feel about Hyppolite.

Cornerback

Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon (nickel)

Backups: Terell Smith, Cam Lewis, Josh Blackwell, Zah Frazier, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, Dontae Manning

The starting cornerbacks group should look the same compared to what was expected heading into last season. The Bears will just hope to have better injury luck this time around. Stevenson enters the last year of his rookie contract, Smith returns from injury and Frazier comes back after missing his rookie season for personal reasons.

Safety

Starters: Coby Bryant, Elijah Hicks

Backups: Gervarrius Owens

This room will look the most different next season. Chicago brought in Coby Bryant and let last year’s starters, Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, sign with other teams. Hicks is back as a dependable backup and special teamer. The Bears will look for their starter opposite of Bryant in the draft.

Special teams

Starters: Cairo Santos (K), Tory Taylor (P), Luke Elkin (LS), Kalif Raymond (KR/PR)

Backups: Luther Burden III (KR), Josh Blackwell (KR)

Santos had an up-and-down season but came through for the Bears in critical moments late last year. The Bears will likely bring in a kicker for competition, like they do most offseasons. Raymond will be the favorite to win the return jobs.