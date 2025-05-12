What we learned from Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

LAKE FOREST – The Bears held their first practices under new head coach Ben Johnson this weekend during the team’s rookie minicamp.

The team’s eight draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents and dozens of rookie tryout attendees took part in the three-day minicamp. Now the Bears will shift their focus to the start of offseason team activities, which begin May 20.

Here are some of the most-interesting things we learned from rookie minicamp.

On getting Colston Loveland ready

First-round pick tight end Colston Loveland didn’t participate much in this weekend’s practices, and likely won’t until training camp starts in July. Loveland had shoulder surgery in January and said he expects a six-month recovery.

That didn’t stop him from learning this weekend. Loveland mimicked drills during the weekend even though he couldn’t fully participate. It was the best way he felt to mentally prepare himself to play once he’s cleared.

“It’s the mental reps, they’re huge,” Loveland said. “They’re just as important. Just knowing the play, literally acting like I’m in there. It’s different doing it obviously, but I’m just doing everything I can. Taking the mental reps in the playbook all the time. Just staying ahead really.”

Loveland hasn’t been limited from staying active despite not getting a chance to take part in minicamp. He said he’s been running and doing everything other than lifting heavy weights.

In the meantime, the Bears have prioritized what Loveland can do when he’s not on the field until he gets back so he’s ready to go as soon as cleared. Bringing Loveland up to speed once he’s healthy will be important as the Bears try to add another playmaker into Johnson’s offense.

“We’re rehabbing him, and then that’s a priority for us is getting him back healthy,” Johnson said. “The sooner he gets healthy then we get the full speed reps, and that’s where it really all comes together. It’s more mental, and we’re going to take full opportunity of the time we have with him over the next, call it six weeks, in terms of getting him up to speed. Not only what the veterans know mentally, but how much can we walk through with him on the side to speed up the learning process.”

On the plan for Ozzy Trapilo

One of the major storylines heading into rookie minicamp was whether second-round pick offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo could compete for the starting left tackle spot.

The Bears seemed set with their other four spots after adding guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and center Drew Dalman this offseason and right tackle Darnell Wright returning. But with Braxton Jones recovering from a late-season ankle surgery, Trapilo had an opportunity to compete with Kiran Amegadjie for the starting spot.

Winning the left tackle spot wasn’t on the top of Trapilo’s mind this weekend. He said he didn’t think it would be the end of the world if he didn’t win it right away and had a simple goal for the weekend.

“My main goal is to just go out there and be who I am as a player,” Trapilo said. “Just put it out there, let the coaches make decisions of where, when, how I fit with whatever it is. That’s their job. My job is to demonstrate who I am as a player, put all my skills out there. I’d say that’s the main goal for now.”

Trapilo wasn’t going to win the starting job over the weekend. The Bears weren’t hitting or in shoulder pads, so Trapilo didn’t get to fully show what he can do on the field. The weekend was mostly spent on movement and showing that he can get the first few steps correct.

But the Bears coaching staff was impressed with what they saw, even if it was limited.

“He’s able to apply those concepts right to the field immediately,” Johnson said. “He’s very advanced in that regard. Technique, fundamentals, he takes those seriously. Something we talked about [Friday] morning as a team, just transferring the little things that [offensive line] coach (Dan) Roushar, [assistant offensive line] coach (Kyle) DeVan are talking about in that meeting room and being able to apply them immediately. It’s really impressive for a young guy.”

Bears Rookie Camp Football Chicago Bears defensive line Shemar Turner (95) warms up during the team's rookie camp in Lake Forest, Ill., on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

On Shemar Turner’s early role

One of the top areas of need on the Bears roster this offseason was finding an edge rusher to pair opposite of Montez Sweat on the defensive line. The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo during free agency, but then didn’t draft an edge rusher in April.

The Bears did draft Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Turner in the second round, however. Turner played on every point of the defensive line, including off the edge in 2023 when he had one of his better seasons with six sacks. He slid over to the inside last year since the Aggies had edges Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, who both were taken in the first two rounds of April’s draft.

Despite Turner’s versatility, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said they’re going to keep him at defensive tackle this offseason.

“We got to play him at defensive tackle,” Allen said. “Let him learn there, let him develop there, both as a three technique and as a nose. Then we will worry about trying to see that flexibility from a skillset standpoint. Yeah, he’s got some flexibility. We’ll just have to see what he can learn and how quickly he can learn and adapt to what we’re doing.”

Turner has a chance to make an instant impact from the middle of the line with his speed, length and explosive style of play. He’ll slide into a rotation with Grady Jarret, whom the Bears signed this offseason, as well as Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens.

No matter where he plays, Turner was excited to make himself known quickly.

“Wherever they want me at,” Turner said of his position preference. “I’m going to play it, and I’m going to be successful. I’m going to succeed.”

On responding to Johnson’s message

Johnson has had a clear message since the start of offseason workouts about a month ago: The team doesn’t have a depth chart and everyone needs to put in the work on every snap if they want to play.

He’s echoed the sentiment for much of offseason since the Bears first hired him in January. The players, primarily the rookies this weekend, understood the message.

“He’s definitely stressing it,” second-round pick wide receiver Luther Burden III said. “It is highly important for our offense and our team. It’s definitely important that we do the small things when we don’t have the ball to help our teammates. Whatever we’ve got to do to help our teammates is what we’re going to do.”

Johnson and his coaching staff will try to keep up that intensity on every rep as they move along through the offseason. The team will hold organized team activities over the next month and a mandatory minicamp the first week of June.

“It’s the mental reps, they’re huge. They’re just as important. Just knowing the play, literally acting like I’m in there. It’s different doing it obviously, but I’m just doing everything I can. Taking the mental reps in the playbook all the time. Just staying ahead really.” — Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears tight end

The weekend was filled with plenty of learning moments for both players and coaches. But early on, players have bought into Johnson’s message and how he wants to run the team.

“I love the coaches up here,” Turner said. “I love their energy. I love the way they go about things. The vibe is always good here. I love everything they’ve got going.”