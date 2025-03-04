Chicago Bears trade for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, sending sixth round draft pick to the Rams

The Chicago Bears have already begun rebuilding their offensive line. The Bears traded for veteran offensive lineman Jonah Jackson on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.

The Bears are sending a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jackson, per ESPN. The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins March 12.

Jackson, 28, has experience playing both guard and center. A 2020 third-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions, Jackson has experience playing for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Jackson started 57 games over four seasons with the Lions, including two seasons when Johnson was the offensive coordinator.

Jackson primarily played left guard in Detroit. When his contract was up a year ago, he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams. Jackson was expected to play center for the Rams, but a Week 2 shoulder injury sidelined him for much of the season. Jackson wound up starting only four games in 2024.

The Bears will take on the remaining two years of the contract Jackson signed last year. He’s due to make $17 million both this year and in 2026. The draft pick the Bears are sending to Los Angeles is the sixth-round pick the team acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago in exchange for quarterback Justin Fields.

Jackson’s previous experience working with Johnson is a huge bonus. Bears general manager Ryan Poles said at last week’s NFL combine that Johnson would be heavily involved in personnel decisions, and that is already becoming apparent.

Whether the Bears want Jackson to play guard or center is unclear, but the Bears have openings at all three interior positions. Left guard Teven Jenkins, center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor are all set to hit free agency next week. Versatile interior lineman Ryan Bates, who appeared in only three games last season, remains on the roster.

Finding a starting-caliber lineman this week gives Poles the chance to check off at least one box prior to free agency next week. The free agency negotiating period begins 11 a.m. Monday. Players can officially sign contracts two days later.

Finding three new starting offensive linemen is no small task. There’s some debate, as well as to whether Bears left tackle Braxton Jones is the long-term answer at that position. So they could be in the market for four starters.

Asked last week at the combine if it’s realistic to expect the Bears to flip three or four starting spots along the offensive line in one offseason, Johnson said he believes it can be done.

There’s no question that you can change the dynamic of the room just like that. That particular room, it does take time for five guys to come together." — Ben Johnson, Bears head coach

He pointed to the Carolina Panthers, who signed a pair of big-money guards during free agency last year. Carolina won only five games last season, but the Panthers played much better in the second half of the season.

“There’s no question that you can change the dynamic of the room just like that,” Johnson said. “That particular room, it does take time for five guys to come together, especially if you have to deal with attrition and injuries for five guys to be working on the same page.”

For the 2025 Bears, trading for Jackson appears to be the opening salvo.