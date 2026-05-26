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Daily Chronicle

Deputies left looking for driver after single-vehicle crash in Kingston

Investigation remains ongoing

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Camden Lazenby

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies were left looking for a driver after responding to a report of a single-car crash Sunday.

At 8:32 p.m., deputies went to the 8000 block of Cherry Valley Road in Kingston for a reported car crash, but when they arrived, they were unable to find a driver, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“It was reported that the driver of the truck took off on foot,” deputies wrote in the news release.

The responding deputies were unable to find the driver of a 2012 Grey Chevrolet Silverado that had been abandoned on the north side ditch of Cherry Valley Road.

Accurate Towing removed the vehicle from the scene, according to the news release.

An investigation into the crash and the driver’s identity is ongoing.

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Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby covers DeKalb County news for the Daily Chronicle.