Batavia School District 101 awarded 12th music education designation

Batavia Public School District 101 was awarded its 12th Best Communities for Music Education designation for music education commitment by The NAMM Foundation (Provided by The Batavia Public School District 101)

Batavia Public School District 101 recently was awarded its 12th Best Communities for Music Education designation for music education commitment by The NAMM Foundation.

The school district is one of 31 school districts to receive the designation in Illinois.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is presented to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing students music education and access. District 101 answered funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and music programs support questions to qualify for the designation. The responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“This recognition continuously highlights the passion our students, staff, and community share for the profound power and impact of music. The unwavering commitment to excellence we see is truly inspiring and continues to enrich our students’ lives,” Batavia Public Schools Superintendent Tom Kim said in a news release. “My sincere appreciation goes out to our dedicated music educators and everyone involved in making this happen.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to be part of a community that truly values music education and understands it is so much more than just a class. ... It’s a place where students find connection, confidence, and a true sense of belonging! Every day, we get to watch those students grow not only as musicians, but as teammates, leaders, and creative thinkers, and that growth is made possible by the amazing support of our families and music parents whose encouragement and commitment make such a lasting impact,” Batavia Public School District 101 fifth grade band and orchestra teacher Lisa Hatfield also said in the news release.

“Research shows that students involved in music are more engaged, have stronger attendance, and build skills that support success across ALL areas, and we see that come to life across our district as hundreds of students participate in Batavia’s band, orchestra, and choir programs each year!”

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit advancing active music-making participation across lifespans by supporting public service programs, scientific research and philanthropic giving.

For information, call 630-937-8800 or visit BPS101.net or nammfoundation.org.