Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates from Soldier Field

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches the action during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – All of Chicago will be watching Sunday.

Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut when the Chicago Bears open the season at noon Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Matt Eberflus enters his third season in charge, while the organization embarks on his 105th season of professional football.

Eberflus brings with him a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron and a roster full of weapons ready to help Williams make the transition from college to the pros. The Bears are expecting big things from receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, not to mention new running back D’Andre Swift and returning tight end Cole Kmet.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game.

Is Caleb Williams ready?

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams talks with teammates during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 10 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus/AP)

Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent the offseason building a roster that would be well equipped to withstand the ups and downs that a rookie quarterback will inevitably go through.

The Bears traded for Allen, signed Swift in free agency and drafted Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. They bring back four of their five starters on an offensive line that finished the 2023 season strong. Plus, the Bears upgraded the center position with Coleman Shelton expected to start.

Few rookie quarterbacks selected with the No. 1 overall pick have ever landed in such a favorable situation. Usually, the team with the No. 1 pick is the worst team in football. The Bears, on the other hand, finished 7-10 last year and landed the No. 1 pick thanks to a 2023 trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Williams has talent around him. Now, as Eberflus keeps saying, he needs to play point guard for his weapons.

Injury updates

The Bears are pretty much as healthy as they can be. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was ruled out this week with a groin injury. Allen (heel) is the only offensive player listed as questionable, but he’s expected to play.

Defensive ends Montez Sweat (toe), Darrell Taylor (foot) and DeMarcus Walker (groin) are listed as questionable. Eberflus indicated Sweat is likely good to go, but Taylor is a game-time decision.

For the Titans, receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is questionable to play. Hopkins is a big part of Tennessee’s offense, but he’s been out for several weeks now.

Safety Jamal Adams (hip) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) were ruled out. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (calf) is listed as questionable.

What to know about the Titans

The Titans will start second-year quarterback Will Levis, who made nine starts last season as a rookie. The Titans added wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard in free agency. They have a rookie left tackle in JC Latham who they selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft.

This will also mark the debut for Titans new head coach Brian Callahan, who was previously the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

What else did I miss this week?

Here's everything else that was happening at Halas Hall this week.

