Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift: ‘I’ve always been a Justin Fields fan’

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift walks off the field after defeating the New York Giants on Dec. 25 in Philadelphia. Swift signed a three-year contract with the Bears this week. (Rich Schultz/AP)

LAKE FOREST – D’Andre Swift spent Monday alone in his house with his phone nearby. The NFL free agent negotiating period opened at 11 a.m. Monday. Within seconds of the window opening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent out a tweet indicating that the Bears were making a strong push for Swift. Twenty minutes later, the deal was essentially done.

Swift may have had the fastest free agency period of anyone in the NFL this year. The 25-year-old running back was in demand and the Bears made it clear that he was their priority.

“I was laying down, and I was laying down with my phone next to me in the house by myself,” Swift said Thursday at Halas Hall. “I kind of didn’t want to be around too many people, kind of gathering my thoughts just waiting for my agent to let me know something. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

The two sides reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24.5 million contract. So far, Swift is the top addition the Bears have made during this free agent cycle. They also signed veteran safety Kevin Byard and veteran tight end Gerald Everett, among a half dozen additions.

Swift said his decision was an easy one. The dollar signs likely played a big part. His contract with the Bears will make him the seventh-highest paid running back in the league. Saquon Barkley, who the Eagles signed to replace Swift, is the only back who signed a bigger deal this week (three years, $37.75 million).

“I just got here [Thursday], but I can tell it’s family oriented, especially the McCaskey family and the things that I’ve heard,” Swift said. “I thank them for letting me be a part of this tremendous organization. Mr. [Ryan] Poles for believing me and trusting me, for bringing me in.”

Swift played with current Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Fields’ lone season with the Georgia Bulldogs in college. He called Fields “my guy,” but noted that he hasn’t talked to him since signing with the Bears.

“I’ve always been a Justin Fields fan,” Swift said.

But Swift didn’t weigh in any further on the Bears’ quarterback debate. As of Thursday, Fields has not been traded and remains on the team, although the Bears might be eyeing USC’s Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.

“That’s a decision for the people up in those offices,” Swift said, meaning Poles and the front office. “I can’t really focus on that too much. I have to worry about my job and my task at hand.”

In Swift, the Bears have found a versatile running back who can succeed as a traditional runner or as a pass catcher. Last season, his lone year in Philadelphia, he totaled 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries, while also piling up 214 receiving yards and one touchdowns on 39 catches.

For a free agent back on his second contract, Swift has relatively less wear and tear than some of his peers. Last season was only the second time in his four-year NFL career that he eclipsed 200 touches. He just turned 25 in January.

“I feel like God blessed me with the ability to do a little bit of everything,” Swift said. “I say that because I know the amount of work that I put in, so I’m comfortable with saying I can do everything.”

