Chicago Bears injury report: Zacch Pickens ruled out; Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat ‘look good’

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen gets loose before a game with the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – The “outlook looks good” for Chicago Bears Pro Bowl stars Keenan Allen and Montez Sweat, according to head coach Matt Eberflus. Both Allen and Sweat are listed on the team’s injury report as “questionable” for Sunday’s season opener against Tennessee, but both seem likely to play.

Allen is dealing with a heel injury, while Sweat has a toe injury. Both were full participants during practice Friday at Halas Hall.

The only player the Bears ruled out for Sunday’s game is defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who has been dealing with a groin injury for several weeks. The Bears traded for defensive tackle Chris Williams in late August after Pickens injured his groin. His absence is not a huge surprise for the Bears this week.

Additionally, defensive end DeMarcus Walker (groin) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (foot) are listed as questionable. Eberflus said that Taylor had his foot stepped on during practice Thursday. Taylor didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision on Sunday.