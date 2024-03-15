Chicago Bears trade for Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen, sending 4th-round pick in return

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts on his touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 12 in Inglewood, Calif. The Bears reportedly traded for Allen late Thursday night. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

The Bears traded for Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen late Thursday night, a move first reported by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. In return, the Bears are sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Chargers.

The Chargers have been shedding veterans and restructuring contracts in an attempt to stay under the salary cap. Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers approached Allen about taking a pay cut, but the 31-year-old receiver declined.

Instead, the team shipped him to Chicago. It’s a major addition for Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Allen has played 11 NFL seasons, all with the Chargers. Six times he has totaled 1,000 yards or more. Just last season he recorded 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 108 receptions. He was a go-to receiver for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Bears might finally have the one-two punch they’ve been looking for at receiver. Allen will join DJ Moore with the Bears’ receiving group. In his first year with the Bears, Moore totaled 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 96 receptions.

One question remains: Who will be throwing them the football in 2024? The Bears still have not traded quarterback Justin Fields, although Poles talked openly about the possibility at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Bears also hold the No. 1 overall draft pick and could be leaning toward drafting top prospect Caleb Williams in April.

Allen has one year remaining on his current contract, which includes an $18 million base salary. It’s unclear how much of the salary the Bears will be picking up and how much the Chargers will.

Prior to Thursday’s trade, the Bears had only five total draft picks – including two fourth-round picks. After sending a fourth-round pick to Los Angeles, they will be down to four picks (two first-round picks, one third-round pick and one fourth-round pick). It’s unclear which fourth-round pick they traded to the Chargers. They held both their own and Philadelphia’s.

But trading for Allen might be the Bears’ marquee move of the offseason thus far. Poles has been relatively reserved in free agency. The Bears signed running back D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24.5 million deal, but have otherwise stayed away from the highest-priced free agents.