‘Hard Knocks’ finale goes behind Chicago Bears’ decision to keep Velus Jones Jr.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., last month. Jones was one of the players featured in Tuesday's season finale of HBO Max' "Hard Knocks." (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Chicago Bears returned to the national spotlight Tuesday night when HBO Max released the fifth and final episode of this season’s “Hard Knocks.”

Here are the top takeaways from episode five.

Ryan Poles declined to trade Velus Jones Jr.

The last episode revealed the Bears’ process in evaluating which players to keep on their roster and which to cut. It also unearthed that another team was interested in trading for Velus Jones Jr.

During a meeting with Bears coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles mentioned that a team is interested in trading for Jones. While he didn’t say what the other team was offering for Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick in 2022, Poles told Ebefrlus he wouldn’t trade Jones for less than a fourth-round pick.

“I’m trying to draw the line of what I would do,” Poles said. “I would never go below a four [fourth round pick]. The value, does it make sense on paper, that’s unbelievable value, does it make sense for the Bears right now?”

The discussion came after coaches made their pushes to keep Jones on the 53-man roster. Running back coach Chad Morton said he wasn’t going to fight more for anyone else than Jones. Eberflus said Jones had a great camp and was someone who could be a “potential game changer in certain spots.”

Ultimately, Poles explained to Matt Feinstein, the Bears’ director of football administration, why the Bears kept Jones.

“New position, Chad [Morgan] invested in him, he looks really good,” Poles said. “Because he’s a four-quarter guy, special teams, it kicks off an extra runway to prove that he can play in this league, maybe at running back. But you’re going to be active and help us win games on special teams. You’re willing to add that extra runway to continue to develop.”

Bears wanted Brett Rypien to be their third quarterback

The season finale also revealed that although the Bears signed Austin Reed to the practice squad, Poles and Eberflus told Brett Rypien they wanted him to be their third quarterback on the practice squad.

In a meeting at the beginning of the episode, Bears quarterback coach Kerry Joseph explained Rypien’s value.

“I think Ryan has veteran leadership, he’s been good for the room,” Joseph said. “He did a great job this preseason. He was great for Caleb [Williams] too.”

Joseph also said he wouldn’t hesitate to have a young quarterback room with two-year player Tyson Bagent and rookies Caleb Williams and Reed.

Rypien ultimately earned a spot on the Minnesota Vikings’ initial 53-man roster and signed there.

Both offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and Joseph were excited for Reed’s potential when evaluating him earlier.

“For him, just a couple years, just the development and fundamentals,” Joseph said. “He’s very smart, like he prepares, he knows everything from the mental reps he gets.”

Tough moments of cut day

The Bears allowed “Hard Knocks” to capture the tough moments of a team having to cut a player. The toughest cut came when Poles needed to let Adrian Colbert know he was being released.

The show had spent some time explaining Colbert’s journey in the fourth episode, setting up the tough moment.

When Poles let Colbert into his office, he said “this kills me” and walked away for a moment. Poles himself was cut by the Bears as a player and empathized with how difficult the moment was, especially for Colbert.

“I appreciate you, man,” Poles said. “There’s a lot about you that’s different. I hate that we have to do this. There’s some guys you root for. You’re one of them. You’re a good dude, you’re a great teammate. This is part of the job that I hate. I’m thankful for our time together, and I hope opportunities pop up. "

Working together

There were some scenes where Bears rookies and veterans worked together to improve.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson asked rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze to work run a specific route so he can practice how Johnson would defend it. Defensive end Montez Sweat worked with rookie fifth-round pick Austin Booker, while rookie punter Tory Taylor practiced his holds.

Ending on hopeful note

The last 10 minutes of the episode had high moments. D.J. Moore revealed he’s expecting a baby soon and bought a home in the Chicago area. Eberflus and his wife walked around their lakefront property as he prepares for what should be a crucial season.

The ending featured the popular song “End of Beginning” by Joe Keery, showing the Chicago skyline and Bears players getting ready for the season.

The episode ultimately ends with Williams as the song ends talking to himself.

“Here we go. Here we go. Focus. Let’s get after it.”