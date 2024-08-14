T-Mobile opens in Dixon

Mobile Experts Luciana Hannan (left) and Senovia Grier are shown at T-Mobile in Dixon. The new T-Mobile at 1671 S. Galena Ave. is part of Dixon’s Gateway Project that is bringing several businesses to the I-88 corridor. The store opened Aug. 2. (Brandon Clark)

DIXON — Despite the dust and surrounding construction, Senovia Grier wants area residents to know Dixon’s T-Mobile is open and waiting to help them with their wireless phone service and home internet needs.

The new T-Mobile at 1671 S. Galena Ave. is part of Dixon’s Gateway Project that is bringing several businesses to the I-88 corridor, including a Jersey Mike’s, a Casey’s General Store and gas station, Wynn Nail Spa, a Chipotle, a Fairfield Inn by Marriott, the new Dixon Family YMCA child care center and Water Castle Car Wash, which is expected to open in December.

City of Dixon Building Official Tim Shipman said a permit to begin work on a recreational marijuana dispensary at 1679 S. Galena Ave. was issued to cannabis operator Terrabis earlier this month.

“We officially opened on August 2,” Grier said. “With so many other stores in this location getting ready to open, I think it’s been easy for people to assume that we weren’t open, but we are here and ready to serve the community.”

T-Mobile offers plans for smartphones, home internet, tablets, smartwatches and other wireless devices. Grier said T-Mobile has been pushing to expand its services into more rural areas and following the successful addition of Sterling and Rock Falls to their network, decided it was time for Dixon “to get a piece of the pie.”

“We utilize our services to help customers save money beyond just our plans,” Grier said. “A lot of our apps, like T-Mobile Tuesdays, are designed to offer our customers exclusive discounts and free perks.”

Grier started working as a Mobile Expert for the company three years ago after being recruited from her former job as a banker.

“Whether it’s helping customers find a phone plan that’s right for them or just answering a question, I love feeling like I get to help people,” Grier said. “We do a lot of device trouble shooting that can be challenging at times, but I love a challenge.”

T-Mobile is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.