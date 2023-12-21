Dixon sees Chipotle, new businesses by I-88 interchange

Work on a multiplex building is in full swing Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at the Gateway Development Project site in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Construction continues in Dixon’s Gateway Development, with progress noted on several projects, including a multi-tenant complex, the YMCA’s child care center and a Chipotle restaurant that is expected to open on Dec. 29.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Dixon YMCA’s 15,000-square-foot Lovett Child Development Center took place on Nov. 27. The new child care facility at 1675 Fulfs Lane, Dixon, on the west side of Galena Avenue and across from Walmart, will expand on services offered through the YMCA by providing child care services for children ages infant to 5 and increasing capacity to more than 200 families.

It will house more than 12 new classrooms, two gross motor skills rooms, kitchen services, a nurses station, two outdoor playgrounds and an area for outside services from YMCA partner agencies. The project’s cost is estimated at $4.6 million.

A multi-tenant building under construction nearby will house Jersey Mike’s, L.A. Nails, T-Mobile and a cannabis dispensary. A Chipotle restaurant is expected to open its doors on Dec. 29 and work also is being done on the future Casey’s and Fairfield Hotel sites.

The 27-acre Gateway site along South Galena Avenue across from Walmart between Keul and Bloody Gulch roads is being developed by Xsite Real Estate of Burr Ridge and Walsh Partners of Elmhurst. It broke ground in April 2022 with plans to construct a dozen buildings and is expected to create more than 600 jobs and $1 million a year in new tax revenue.