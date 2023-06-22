Casey’s coming to Dixon Gateway project

DIXON – A Casey’s General Store will be built in the Dixon Gateway project.
The Gateway Project is a commercial development bringing gas stations, restaurants, shops, a Fairfield Inn by Marriott and the new Dixon Family YMCA child care center to the Interstate 88 corridor.
The Dixon City Council without discussion sent petitions to the Plan Commission on Tuesday from Casey’s Retail Company for a special use permit for the gas station and general store as well as a height variance to construct an interstate sign.
The sign would be 120-feet tall, and the Casey’s would be located at 1751 S. Galena Ave., according to the petitions.
The next Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for July 27.
The 27-acre Gateway site along South Galena Avenue across from Walmart between Keul and Bloody Gulch roads is being developed by Xsite Real Estate of Burr Ridge and Walsh Partners of Elmhurst. It broke ground a year ago with the plan to construct a dozen buildings and is expected to create more than 600 jobs and $1 million a year in new tax revenue.
The city’s cost for infrastructure is $5.2 million, of which $3 million will come from grants. Infrastructure work is mostly complete, and concrete work is going forward, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.
“The Gateway project continues to be well ahead of schedule, and they’re progressing in the concrete work as well,” Heckman said.
