Marijuana dispensary likely coming to Dixon’s Gateway Project

Brett Paul of Xsite Real Estate discusses the planning and efforts that went into the Gateway Project in Dixon during the ground breaking on April 28, 2022. The development has come a long way in the ensuing year, with seven committed businesses coming, infrastructure work mostly done, and groundbreaking around the corner for several new buildings. They include the Dixon Family YMCA daycare and the building that will house four businesses, including possibly a marijuana dispensary, Paul said Wednesday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)