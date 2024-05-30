New hotel breaks ground in Dixon’s Gateway Project

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes speaks before a crowd Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the groundbreaking of a new hotel in Dixon’s Gateway project. Fairfield Inn by Marriott is expecting to open in the spring of 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Officials broke ground Wednesday on a new Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotel, another addition to Dixon’s Gateway Project, behind the Casey’s General Store along Route 26.

“The Gateway Development is really the front door to the city of Dixon. This hotel will be an invitation to people from all across the country,” said Tom Demmer, executive director of the Lee County Industrial Development Association. “To say come on to Dixon, come stay awhile and see the special thing that we all see.”

The 45,000-square-foot hotel will be four stories tall with 79 rooms, half of which will be king-sized suites. The other rooms will feature two queen-sized beds. The hotel also will have an indoor pool and a fitness room and will offer complimentary breakfasts. Staffing will include an estimated 10 full-time employees and 10 part-time employees.

The Dixon City Council approved an agreement May 15, 2023, with hotel developer Matthew Jacobs, president of Lena-based Evolve Hospitality, under Dixon Lodging LLC.

Construction was expected to begin in spring 2023, but was delayed due to the economic climate. The hotel is anticipated to open in spring 2025, Jacobs said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Along with other various amenities, Jacobs said the hotel will have the latest in technology, which includes guests using their smart phones as a room key to check in and out of rooms.

The demand for another hotel in Dixon is high, based on a market study. Those visiting Dixon often are staying in neighboring towns because there aren’t accommodations for them in Dixon. Individuals staying at the Fairfield Inn will generate more business for the new businesses that are part of the Gateway Project and all the businesses in Dixon, Jacobs said.

In choosing the Marriott branding, Jacobs said Evolve Hospitality already had a good relationship with Marriott and noted the company’s positive reputation.

Demmer said the hotel represents the “cornerstone” of the Gateway Project.

In order to “hit the job creation numbers and the tax revenue numbers” the project needed a hotel to put “the rest of the pieces of this puzzle together,” he said.

The Gateway Project is a 27-acre site along South Galena Avenue between Keul and Bloody Gulch roads. The project includes the construction of Chipotle and a Casey’s gas station, which are both now open; a multi-tenant building to house Jersey Mike’s, T-Mobile, LA Nails, and a cannabis dispensary; a child care center operated by the Dixon Family YMCA; and a car wash. Four one-acre sites remain open for new development.

The city will build out about $5.2 million in infrastructure work for Gateway, with $3 million coming from grants.

“[The hotel] will make Dixon a more accommodating location for weddings, conferences, family gatherings and even the Petunia Festival in future years,” Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes said.