More Randall Road work in Lake in the Hills means no turns west onto Miller Road for several months

An earlier phase of the Randall Road improvement project involved the widening of the road between Lake in the Hills and Algonquin. More roadwork is causing traffic delays in the area. (Provided by McHenry County Division of Transportation)

Drivers along Randall Road in Lake in the Hills will not be able to turn west onto Miller Road starting July 14 because of ongoing construction in the area.

The closure of the west leg of Miller Road is expected to last about six months, according to a county news release and the project website, randallroad.info.

Those who need to access Miller Road west of the intersection and are coming from the south can take Algonquin Road west, turn right on Lakewood Road and turn right on Miller Road, according to the website.

Miller Road at Randall Road in Lake in the Hills will be closed starting July 14, 2025. (Graphic provided by McHenry County Division of Transportation)

Those coming from the north can take Ackman Road west, turn left on Lakewood Road and then turn left on Miller Road.

The construction project to widen Randall Road happened in phases. Phase one, which widened the road in the southern corridor in the county, was completed in 2021. The second phase, widening Randall Road from McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake to the intersection of Polaris Drive/Acorn Lane in Lake in the Hills, started in March.

Construction on the second phase is expected to be completed in 2027. The project is about 10% complete, according to its website.