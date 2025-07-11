Lake in the Hills Ribfest back on Friday after storms shut down Day 1, but more bad weather looms

Crowds gather near food vendors during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

The Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest in Lake in the Hills is back to its regularly scheduled festivities Friday after storms shut down the first night of the four-day event Thursday.

A Facebook announcement made by event organizers, The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills, said Ribfest was to open at its planned time of 4:30 p.m. Friday with the carnival starting at 5 p.m. The “vendor blender” local business expo will also be at the event Friday.

The festival was evacuated about 40 minutes into the start of it and canceled Thursday evening due to lightning and severe weather conditions, according to an alert from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

More storms forecasted for Friday night could rain on the festival’s plans again, as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area. Thunderstorms are “likely” Friday evening with some risk of severe winds, hail and “brief tornadoes,” according to the NWS. Localized flash flooding is also a possibility with torrential rainfall rates above 2 inches per hour could be in the mix Friday night.

Thursday was to be the first night of Ribfest at 5200 Miller Road, which is expected to run through Sunday. The festival was supposed to run 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday and is expected to run 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

There will be ribs from around the country and a rib judging contest is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Sunday.