Man seriously injured when horse falls on him near Harvard

A man was airlifted to Rockford's OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center on Friday, July 11, 2025, after a horse fell on him outside Harvard. (Photo provided by the Harvard Fire Protection District)

A man was airlifted with serious injuries after a horse fell on him near Harvard, officials said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called about 1:45 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Busse Road for a reported traumatic injury. Crews were advised en route that a horse had fallen onto an adult male. Although not trapped by the horse, the man had suffered a serious leg injury, said Alex Vucha, public information officer for the district.

The exact circumstances of the accident were not available, but Vucha said the horse was fine. The man, however, needed advanced trauma care due to the serious leg injury, so a medical helicopter was requested. The man was taken to the helipad at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center in Harvard and then airlifted to OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“The Harvard Fire Protection District commends the work of responding crews for their quick actions and efficient care during the incident,” according to the release.

The Harvard district received assistance from the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District and the Marengo Fire and Rescue District, which responded to additional calls in Harvard during the rescue.