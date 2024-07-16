Storm damage could keep I-55 south of Joliet shut down until Wednesday

Interstate 55 south of Joliet could be closed until Wednesday morning before emergency crews can clear power lines. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Interstate 55 south of Joliet could be closed until Wednesday morning before emergency crews can clear power lines that fell onto the highway during an overnight storm.

High-tension towers along I-55 toppled with the wires spreading across the highway, ensnaring semitrailers and other vehicles as high winds and possible tornadoes blew through Will County.

The interstate is closed from Channahon to Braidwood, Will County Emergency Management Agency Director Allison Anderson said Wednesday morning.

“I-55 is going to be closed possibly for the next 24 hours,” Anderson said at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was transported by ambulance from the scene.

“Other than that, it was really a messy situation with a lot of jackknifed semis,” Anderson said.

Illinois State Police officials said several vehicles were “entangled in downed [power] lines” in both directions of I-55 at Arsenal Road in Channahon.

A rolled-over semitrailer was at the scene of the downed power lines, police said.

State police estimate the the closure of I-55 to be anywhere from 12 to 24 hours.

The storm knocked out power for the Exxon Mobil Refinery in Channahon Township, leading to a stink in the air for many residents in Channahon and Elwood.

“They’ve been flaring sulfur dioxide, which is really smelly,” Anderson said. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls from the community.”

She said the sulfur dioxide is emitted high enough into the air that there are no toxins in people’s homes.

Power lines were on I-55 at two locations: near Arsenal Road in Channahon and at Reed Road in Braidwood, Anderson said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.