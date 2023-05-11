5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Annual fishing expo in Peru invites kids outdoors

1. Kid’s Free Fishing Expo: The 23rd annual fishing expo will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Baker Lake in Peru. A free beginning fishing how-to clinic for boy and girls 6 and older will be every 15 minutes. There will be free fishing, bait provided, with prizes, casting games, free fishing literature and door prizes. Participants will learn to cast, tie a knot, bait a hook, identify their catch, clean a fish and other tips. A limited number of fishing poles will be available. For more information, call Mark Dudek at 815-220-3901 or Larry Weber at 815-488-2035 or go to www.better-fishing-assoc.org.

2. “Forgottonia, An Intimate Portrait of Rural Illinois” concert: The Canal Corridor Association will host an Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau presentation entitled “Forgottonia, An Intimate Portrait of Rural Illinois” by Chris Vallillo. The performance will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Lock 16 Visitor Center, 754 First St., La Salle. Vallillo will perform his a one-man show, “Forgottonia,” featuring music he wrote in the last 35 years about Western Illinois, based on his experiences as a folklorist and songwriter in rural Illinois. The show combines music, storytelling and historically accurate narratives in a solo performance.

3. How Sweet It is, James Taylor tribute concert: The Ottawa Concert Association will host How Sweet It Is, as Steve Leslie takes the stage 7 p.m. Saturday at the Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road. Nashville-based Leslie is an award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist. Leslie performs the music of one of James Taylor. For ticket information contact the Ottawa Concert Association at 815-228-6474.

(Left to right) Kevin J. Alleman, plays Frank Abignale Jr., and Griffin Tabor, plays Carl Hanratty, in a rehearsal of Engle Lane's performance of "Catch Me If You Can." (Photo provided by James Hurst)

4. “Catch Me If You Can”: “Catch Me If You Can” will be showing at Engle Lane Theater in Streator, opening at 2 p.m. Sunday and continuing 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and closing with a 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, show. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at https://englelane.org/ or through the box office. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 815-672-3584. The theater is located 1012 Columbus Road.

5. Thrive on Main: Local entrepreneurs will come together from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Sheffield for the fifth annual Etsy-inspired market, Thrive on Main. The event fill feature vendors, boutique trucks, fresh florals, local food and home decor. More information can be found online at Thrive on Main’s Facebook page.

