‘Catch Me If You Can’ brings the chase to Engle Lane stage in Streator

Who loves a good chase?

Engle Lane theater goers will get a chance to see characters Frank Abignale Jr. match wits with FBI agent Carl Hanratty, and seemingly stay at least one step ahead of him, in the musical “Catch Me If You Can,” which was adapted from the 2002 film with the same name featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

“Catch Me If You Can” will be showing at Engle Lane Theater in Streator, opening at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, and continuing 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, through Friday, May 19, and closing with a 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, show.

Trisha Bagby, as Brenda Strong, and Kevin J. Alleman, as Frank Abignale Jr., rehearse a scene of "Catch Me If You Can" at Engle Lane Theater in Streator. (Photo provided by James Hurst)

Frank Abignale Jr., who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie, will be played by Kevin J. Alleman, of Granville, in the Engle Lane production. He most recently played Billy in “Bright Star” at Engle Lane in 2019.

Given the story also is adapted from an autobiography, Abignale spends the majority of time on stage sharing his story. The music will stand out as one difference from the movie, and it’s Alleman’s favorite aspect of his role. The music is written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the same composers who wrote the music for “Hairspray.”

“The music is a lot of fun,” Alleman said.

(Left to right) Kevin J. Alleman, plays Frank Abignale Jr., and Griffin Tabor, plays Carl Hanratty, in a rehearsal of Engle Lane's performance of "Catch Me If You Can." (Photo provided by James Hurst)

Director Ashley Hurst, of Peru, attended a performance of “Catch Me If You Can” in Peoria, never having seen the film, and immediately fell in love with it, including the music and the tone it set. “Catch Me If You Can” will be her first time as lead director.

“I have a love for old TV specials, it gave me Sonny and Cher vibes,” Hurst said. “It had the perfect vibe and I’m excited to bring it all on stage.”

Alleman said he’s used to playing smaller roles, including ones that portray quieter characters. Abignale is the farthest thing from quiet, since he’s a con man that’s getting by on forging checks and making them work with his charm.

“He’s aggressive, he’s assertive,” Alleman said. “It’s been the most challenging role I’ve had.”

Following Abignale’s footsteps obsessively is Carl Hanratty, who was played by Tom Hanks in the movie, and is played by Griffin Tabor of Oglesby in Engle Lane’s production. Carl pursues Frank Jr. throughout the show.

Tabor said the show starts out with Frank Jr. in the spotlight, but it becomes more Carl’s show as it progresses.

“He’s a man out to catch a thief,” Tabor said of his role. “He’s very serious, and very energetic about catching him. He’s more energetic than the average cop.”

Joel Stevenor, of Waltham, plays another key role in the story, portraying Frank’s dad, Frank Sr.

“He’s a con man himself,” Stevenor said.

Hurst said viewers will see the apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Frank Jr.’s character as he glorifies his father in the story.

“His dad is his world,” Hurst said of Frank Jr.’s character.

But as Stevenor said, Frank Sr.’s character is a more tragic one and shows another side of life as a con man.

Along with Frank Jr.’s father, his mother Paula Abagnale, portrayed by Megan Cullinan, of Peru, is another lead role. She’s not in the show much, but her character shapes Frank Jr.’s story.

“She didn’t stick around,” Cullinan said. “She gets out of a bad situation and lives her life, and moves on, but she’s very much in love with Frank.”

In other roles, Trisha Bagby of Peoria plays Brenda Strong, Karen Lesman of La Salle plays Carol Strong, Douglas Alleman of Granville plays Roger Strong, Nik Frig of Ottawa plays Todd Branton, Brian Steep of Ottawa plays Bill Cod, Robert Malerk of La Salle plays Johnny Dollars and Jamie Parks of New Lenox plays Cheryl Ann.

Kylie Atkins of New Lenox, Emma Woulfe of La Salle, Amilia Sanchez of La Salle, Ivy Soens of Oglesby, PJ Fulkerson of Ottawa, and Brittan Bradley of Streator are the Jet Set Girls in the show.

Reid Tomasson is the assistant director, Cullinan the musical director, Atkins the choreographer, Serena Rogers the production assistant and Perla Escatal the stage manager.

Hurst said the biggest takeaway of the show is the importance of its story and the undeniable need to tell it. “Catch Me If You Can” has been told three times and in three different mediums, with all three telling the same story in different ways.

“The musical gives Frank’s tale the glitz and glamour of Broadway, leaving audiences humming its swinging 60s tunes on their way out,” Hurst said.

Want to go?

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at https://englelane.org/ or through the box office. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 815-672-3584. The theater is located 1012 Columbus Road, Streator.