Ottawa Concert Association to host James Taylor tribute act

A heartwarming tribute to James Taylor is coming to the Ottawa stage on Saturday, May 13.

The Ottawa Concert Association will host How Sweet It Is, as Steve Leslie takes the stage 7 p.m. at the Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road.

Nashville-based Leslie is an award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist. In How Sweet It Is, Leslie performs the music of one of his greatest influences, James Taylor, in an authentic concert event. Leslie’s warm baritone and guitar technique will have audiences singing along to Taylor’s catalog of songs. Leslie will be accompanied by his musical partner on piano.

For ticket information contact the Ottawa Concert Association at 815-228-6474.