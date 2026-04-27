Human skull found in Kane County Forest Preserve

A person walking in Raceway Woods Forest Preserve on Sunday found a human skull, and an investigation is ongoing, according to Kane County officials.

Carpentersville Police were called to the forest preserve off of Route 31 when a person walking there “discovered what appeared to be a human skull in the woods,” according to information provided by Paul Burger, chief of police for the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

An officer from his office was sent to assist in the investigation, which was first reported as a suspicious circumstance, at about 5:12 p.m., Burger said.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, several police SUVs could be seen parked – hood to trunk in a line parallel to the road – in a grassy area across from the 100 block of North Western Avenue-Route 31.

Kane County Forest Preserve District logo (Graphic provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

“The preliminary investigation conducted by [Carpentersville Police] and the Kane County Coroner’s Office determined that the skull was in fact human, had been exposed to the elements for some time,” Burger said in an email.

The investigation is ongoing, no identification of the skull has been made and no additional leads have been generated by the evidence collected at the scene, according to Burger.

Check back for updates.