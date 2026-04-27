DeKalb man charged in Oswego armed robbery faces more charges

A DeKalb man charged with armed robbery after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint in Oswego early Saturday faces new charges.

Timothy J. Rodgers, 22, had originally been charged with armed robbery and armed violence. He now faces four additional felony charges – aggravated robbery, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.)

During a detention hearing on Monday, he was ordered to remain in custody in the Kendall County jail pending further court proceedings. His next court hearing is set for May 22.

A second suspect has not yet been located, police said.

At approximately 3:24 a.m. Saturday, Oswego police were dispatched to the 200 block of Concord Drive South for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

During the investigation, officers learned that a driver involved in a crash in Aurora reported being robbed at gunpoint in Oswego by individuals in the other vehicle, police said.

The victim reported he was sitting in his car outside his home when he was approached by Rodgers, who allegedly displayed a firearm and robbed him, the release said. The victim then retrieved a firearm from his residence and chased after the suspect, police said.

The victim reported to police that Rodgers again allegedly pointed a gun at him and the victim fired multiple shots at the him. Rodgers fled in his vehicle, according to police.

The victim returned to his vehicle and followed Rodgers’ vehicle northbound on Orchard Road until both vehicles crashed near Orchard Road and Interstate 88, according to police. Police said two individuals fled from the suspect’s vehicle.

Rodgers was located by Kane County sheriff’s deputies and turned over to Oswego police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 630-551-7300.

Information may also be provided to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Callers remain anonymous and tips leading to arrests are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.