Sheffield’s Thrive on Main event to be held May 13

Local entrepreneurs will come together from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 in Sheffield for the 5th annual etsy-inspired market, Thrive on Main. The event fill feature vendors, boutique trucks, fresh florals, local food and home decor.

The current list of vendors and businesses participating in the event includes: Little Moo Boutique, Galassi Farms, Frosted Farmgirl, Cows Coffee, Wildbloom Boutique, Crafter’s Mill, Gramma Nana’s, The Dog House, Runaway Rack, No Roots Boots, Wild Moon Boho, Seventh Street Boutique, Cottage Hearth Bakery, T-Kaye Creatives, Midwest Mercantile, Winter Works, Tiny Tots, Mill Road Farms, Landy Lou, Studio Seventeen, Brands on a Budget, Grace & Mae Designs, Wavy Jeans Bows, Josie Marie, Small Town Girls Boutique, Entwined, Liv Thai, L&M Sweets, Mimi’s Bows, Barrel of Wine Designs, Copilot Clothing, Wooden Element, Rural Stems, Buttercupp Candles, Thunder & Stone, By the Grace of Bows, Edge of Woods, Sheffield Lion’s Club, Optimal Health, Cafe 129, Royal Supermart, Krazy Kernel, Polka Dotted Dresser, Nest, The Parlor Coffee & Cream Co., Bellucios, Custom Wash, The Store, Blue Anchor Boutique and Reds Bar & Grill.

More information can be found online at Thrive on Main’s Facebook page.