Part of I-88 in Kane County shut down for police investigation: ISP

Illinois State Police officers will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols during the month of March on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I‐90) in Kane County, the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I‐88) in DuPage and Kane counties and the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I‐355) in DuPage and Will counties.

Interstate 88 eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down Monday afternoon in Maple Park for a police investigation, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP posted the alert about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

When reached, ISP public information officer Sgt. Melissa Albert-Lopez said there was “an active investigation,” and authorities are still gathering details.

The shutdown was in effect near Keslinger Road in Maple Park in Kane County, ISP posted on X.

ISP asks motorists to seek an alternate route as drivers head into Monday evening rush hour.

Traffic was reportedly at a standstill as far west as Peace Road in DeKalb.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shaw Local Reporter Megann Horstead contributed.