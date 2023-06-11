Baseball: Nazareth tops Grayslake Central for Class 3A state title, becomes only fifth program to repeat

JOLIET – Nazareth junior Cooper Malamazian made the spectacular look routine on Saturday.
His team is doing the same thing when it comes to winning state championships.
Malamazian made two huge defensive plays at shortstop, then pitched the final two innings to lead the Roadrunners to a 7-2 victory over Grayslake Central in the Class 3A state championship game at Duly Health and Care Field.
It is the second straight state title for Nazareth (34-6), which won its final nine games and 13 of the last 14 to become just the fifth school in the 84-year history of the state tournament to win back-to-back championships.
“As a freshman, I said Cooper would walk on as the best shortstop we’ve ever had and that’s not an insult to anybody we’ve had come through here,” Nazareth coach Lee Milano said. “Cooper is a different player. He is a money player.”
Malamazian, an Indiana commit, proved that in the top of the first inning with a heads-up play to keep the game scoreless.
Grayslake Central (33-8) had runners at first and third and nobody out. Nazareth starter Finn O’Meara then struck out Adam Fitzgerald.
The Rams tried a delayed steal as part of a hit-and-run, with Luke Mudd taking off from first. Nazareth sophomore catcher Collin Roche threw down to second as Jake Gerbasi broke for home, but Malamazian cut off the throw and fired the ball back to Roche, who tagged out Gerbasi to complete the double play.
Malamazian said the Roadrunners were prepared for the double-steal and knew exactly what to do.
“I saw (Mudd) come across and in my head, I was visualizing (how) I want this to happen,” Malamazian said. “If he steals, I’m cutting it off and I’m throwing it right to home plate and if I get him, I get him.
“Luckily, (Roche) threw it right to me. I threw it right to home and we got him out.”
While some catchers would concede the stolen base at second with a runner at third, Roche deliberately threw down hoping to entice Gerbasi to try to score.
“At practice, we worked on it almost every time and coach called it and decided we’re going to do it,” Roche said. “I threw the ball and Cooper made a perfect throw back to home.
“It was definitely a big momentum-stopper against Grayslake and it was definitely a momentum-grabber for us. It helped to get a quick two outs and it was all history from there.”
O’Meara (8-0) proceeded to strike out Chris Rogers to end the inning and went on to allow two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings to get the victory.
But O’Meara wasn’t the only beneficiary of Malamazian’s defensive wizardry. The Roadrunners scored three runs in the second thanks to five walks and a Roche single, but the Rams had the tying run at the plate when O’Meara was taken out after issuing consecutive one-out walks in the fourth.
Junior David Cox came in to face Cal Hanson, who promptly hit a wicked line drive ticketed for the gap in left-center. But Malamazian made a terrific leaping catch, then threw a strike to first baseman Nick Drtina, who tagged Garrett Guenther trying to get back to the base for an inning-ending double play.
“Honestly, it all happened so fast,” Malamazian said. “It was in and it was out, literally.
“I saw it off the bat and I knew I had to get up there, so I jumped pretty high and I caught it. Nick wasn’t there at first base but luckily, he caught it and tagged him. It was definitely a game-changing play and glad I was able to make it.”
So was Cox, who went on to pitch 1 2/3 innings.
“It gave me all the confidence in the world, having full faith in my defense,” Cox said. “I can always trust him to make the play.”
The Roadrunners increased their lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth as O’Meara had an RBI single and Drtina doubled home two more runs.
The Rams loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth, but Malamazian relieved Cox and got out of the jam allowing only one run. Cox then blasted a long solo home run to left that impressed even Milano.
“He hit that ball a long way,” Milano said. “I think it’s still going.”
It was the fourth home run of the season for Cox.
“It was the best feeling in the world,” Cox said. “It was one of the farther balls that I’ve hit.
“I always dreamed of that and finally it happened. That’s a great way to end the state championship.”
While Cox’s home run ended the scoring, it wasn’t the last memorable play.
That came in the seventh. Cox, who had replaced Malamazian at shortstop, paid Malamazian back for the earlier great play when he snagged Riley Policht’s hard-hit grounder up the middle, stepped on second and threw to first for the clinching double play.
“I knew Dave would make the play up the middle,” Malamazian said. “He’s always making the play.”
Just as Milano knew Malamazian would get the final outs.
“I told Michael Bowman, our pitching coach, ‘We’ve got to go to Cooper because Cooper is not going to be fazed in any situation,’” Milano said. “Obviously, he showed it.”
In the end, Malamazian showcased the strength of his arm in a different way. He hurled his cap high into the air, jumped up and started celebrating with his teammates.
“I told coach I want to close this game,” Malamazian said. “No matter what happens, I’m closing this game.
“Last year after we won, I had a pretty good cap throw too. I threw it pretty high. I got to beat last year. Can’t be boring and not throw it as high as last year.”
Nazareth joins Maine Township, which won state titles in 1958 and 1959 under the one-class system, Stanford Olympia (Class 2A in 2008 and 2009), Teutopolis (Class 2A in 2010 and 2011) and Providence (Class 4A in 2014, 2015 and 2016) on the list of back-to-back state champions.
“It means everything,” Malamazian said. “It’s kind of shocking when you think about it. It hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still in shock of it all.”
And more could be in the offing. UIC-bound outfielder Lucas Smith is the only starter who graduates.
“We have a good group of guys,” Roche said. “We’re losing some seniors, but we’re definitely going to have guys coming back even better and stronger, so we’ll keep focusing on the journey ahead.”