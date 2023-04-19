Girls Soccer notes: Benet on the right track led by talented freshmen, tough defense

Benet is on the right track toward achieving its goals.

The Redwings, who return eight starters from last season’s Class 2A runner-up, are looking to win their fourth straight East Suburban Catholic Conference title. Despite a loaded schedule filled with talented teams, the Redwings (9-1, 5-0) is featuring a dynamic offense backed behind a solid back line, along with talented goalie Shannon Clark.

Coach Gerald Oconer, in his seventh year, said his players have responded to several challenges, including incorporating new players into the starting lineup. Freshman Ivana Vukas leads the team with eight goals to go with three assists, while fellow fellow freshman Annie Fitzgerald has four goals and two assists.

“The key thing for us is getting contributions from so many different players, which is really important for us after losing Mariana Pinto and Katie Lewellyan who scored a vast number of our goals last year,” Oconer said. “We knew we would have to score more by committee this season, which has made us difficult to defend because you can’t zero in on one player.

“We’re also playing solid defensively, only allowing five goals this season, with four coming against Plainfield North when we were shorthanded for that game. I’m really happy with the way we’ve responded since spring break. Obviously, the games will get tougher. But we purposely structured our schedule to play in the Wheaton North tournament early and the Naperville Invitational in the middle of the season to give us a sense of where we are at. We’re excited for the challenge of the Naperville Invitational.”

Oconer said Vukas’ consistent play for a player so young is bringing a different element to his team. The talented forward has scored five goals in the last four games, including two against Plainfield East and Joliet Catholic and a single goal against Marian Catholic.

“Right from the first game of the season against Wheaton Academy, you could tell Ivana was going to be a dynamic player,” he said. “She’s very technical with the ball, good in tight spaces and has the ability to beat a defender one-one-one. She’s improved on her finishing.”

The Redwings defeated St. Viator 1-0 on Tuesday behind a goal from Chloe Sentman early in the second half to remain undefeated in conference play. Oconer also mentioned senior forward Anna Casmere, sophomore midfielder Kiera Petrucelli and senior defender Sadie Sterbenz for their play in recent games.

“Anna has really carried us through games before spring break, especially in a huge game against Carmel,” he said. “She was a huge difference maker for us in that game. She’s a dynamic player, very fast and athletic and ready to run the whole game. Our depth has been a big key for our success. Kiera has been really good at controlling what we do offensively from the midfield. Sadie has been really good in the back. We’re excited as we get closer to the state tournament. Our goal is to get one step further than last year. We’re making progress.”

Downers Grove North turning the corner

Downers Grove North is starting to turn the corner on its season.

The Trojans (6-4-2, 1-1 West Suburban Silver) opened the season with an encouraging 2-0 victory over Elk Grove but managed to score just three goals in their next six games. The Trojans suffered tough losses to Lyons, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley and Lincoln-Way East before beating Streamwood 9-2. The Trojans have turned their season around with wins over West Aurora, Wauconda and Fenwick.

“We had four tough teams in a row, all during spring break,” veteran Downers Grove North coach Brian Papa said. “We never got the training I wanted from what we learned in the Elk Grove tournament. I didn’t like the way we looked, but we made a couple of adjustments and moved a few people around.

“Things started clicking for us and the girls started believing. We’ve been executing and doing well. I’m happy for them.”

Papa said seniors Ellie Watts and Kate Goray have led the resurgence, to go with junior Kaitlyn Parker, senior Kailyn Ziroli and Addison Liszka.

“Ellie Watts has played well in the middle of the field,” Papa said. “She’s starting to understand what I want from her. It’s clicking for her. Kate has moved from forward to outside mid. We’re finding her and she’s starting to score goals. We needed somebody to put the ball in the frame. Kaitlyn has stepped up her game, and she can distribute the ball nice and also getting in the box. Kailyn has been doing a nice job at centerback and keeping her composure. Addison is starting to understand her role and the last three games been distributing the ball really well. Those five players have been really steady and playing very good.”

Red Devils fall from unbeaten ranks

Hinsdale Central dropped a 1-0 decision to Lyons on Tuesday to suffer its first loss of the season. The Red Devils (7-1-2, 1-1 West Suburban Silver) were coming off a solid 1-0 win over Carmel on Saturday, but had their game on Sunday canceled due to bad weather. The Lions (11-0, 2-0) lead the league in scoring with 32 goals.