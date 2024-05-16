May 16, 2024
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North, baseball, senior

Trojans’ catcher homers twice in Lyons series to clinch West Suburban Silver title

By Joshua Welge
Downers Grove North senior Jimmy Janicki

Name: Jimmy Janicki

School: Downers Grove North, senior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Janicki homered in the first and third game of the three-game series as Downers Grove North swept Lyons to clinch the West Suburban Silver title.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you feel about the season the team has had so far? What did it mean to win conference?

Janicki: We feel really good. We are a close group of guys with senior leadership and young talent. We have a lot of potential.

What’s your thoughts going into the playoffs?

Janicki: Our thoughts are to do the basic things right like throw strikes and hit the ball.

Have you always been a catcher? What do you like about the position?

Janicki: I have been a catcher since I was a kid. I love the grittiness that you have to have to play the position. It takes hard work and dedication to play catcher.

Who is the toughest pitcher you’ve ever faced?

Janicki: Gotta go back to my sophomore days and say Ethan Patera from Downers Grove South.

You’ve had a lot of success in football, too. Did you ever play any sports you weren’t good at?

Janicki: I have always been pretty good at the sports that I have played. I just loved football and baseball the most and that’s why I stuck with them.

Do you have a favorite MLB team and/or player?

Janicki: Favorite team is, of course, the Cubs and my favorite player in the league is [Phillies catcher] JT Realmuto because of how hard he works and how it plays into the game.

Your team gets a big win. What restaurant do you go to celebrate and what are you ordering?

Janicki: Definitely gotta go with the DGN classic Los Burritos. I’d get their huge steak and cheese burrito.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Janicki: Favorite movie, I gotta go with “Smokey and the Bandit.”

