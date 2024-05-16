Downers Grove North baseball beats York in 8 innings: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 5, York 3 (8 innings)

Ben Llewellyn threw five innings of one-hit ball, striking out six, Jude Warwick earned the win in relief, striking out two, and Joah Ratio had the pinch-hit RBI in the eighth for the Trojans (25-6, 16-1). Brady Schallmoser was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs.

Westmont 15, Chicago Phoenix Military Academy 0 (4 innings)

Jerry Vasek and Briggs Templeton combined for the 13th no-hitter and fourth perfect game in school history, Vasek striking out nine over 3 2/3 innings in the regional semifinal. Lucas Hicks homered and scored four runs and Templeton scored three runs and drove in four for Westmont (23-9-1), which advanced to Saturday’s regional final.

Wheaton Academy 12, Ridgewood 0 (5 innings)

Nate Burden (7-0) struck out six over four innings, allowing two hits and zero walks, tying the program record for wins in a year. Jacob York was 2 for 3 and Jackson From had a double and four RBIs for the Warriors (28-4).

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, St. Charles East 3

Maddie Pool struck out 12 in a complete-game four-hitter and hit a three-run home run, and Becca Chaney hit the game-winning two-run homer for the Tigers, who won their 20th game of the season.

Downers Grove South 13, Willowbrook 1

The Mustangs wrapped up a perfect 12-0 run in the West Suburban Gold.

Glenbard North 16, Batavia 2

Brigid Rogers went 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs and Gia Whelan 3 for 4 with two doubles for the Panthers.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville North 25-20, 25-8