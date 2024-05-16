Wheaton Municipal Band to kick off 2024 summer season

The new Memorial Park Bandshell in Wheaton, completed in 2020, features concerts sponsored by the Wheaton Park District and the Wheaton Municipal Band. (Paul Valade)

The Wheaton Municipal Band returns next month for another season of free outdoor concerts.

The first performance of the summer is Thursday, June 6 at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 1, as weather permits.

The band will perform at Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., for their July 27 concert.

Founded in 1930, the Wheaton Municipal Band has grown into a community favorite for Wheaton residents and visitors, according to a news release.

The leadership of Music Director Bruce Moss, coupled with support from the City of Wheaton, Band Commission, Board of Directors and the Friends of the Wheaton Municipal Band, has brought the band national and international recognition.

The Wheaton Municipal Band performed at the MidWest Clinic at McCormick Place West in December 2023. In its unprecedented third performance at the Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference, the Wheaton Municipal Band was joined by trumpet players from the Chicago Symphony, Esteban Batilian and John Hagstrom. The band was also joined by members of “The President’s Own,” Director Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin and Baritone Vocalist and Concert Moderator Master Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Bennear, according to the news release.

Marking the band’s 95th season, the June 6 concert “Generation Celebration” is written by composer Robert Sheldon and honors the dedicated service of three members of the band: Carol Kierzyk, Mike Thorsen and Al Loek.

For a full concert schedule and more information, visit wheatonmunicipalband.org.