Softball: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko leads area All-Staters

Lemont junior Sage Mardjetko, who led her team to the Class 3A state championship on Saturday, throwing a no-hitter in the final, led 26 area players earning All-State recognition by the Illinois Coaches Association Monday.

Mardjetko was one of 21 players to be named to the ICA’s Class 3A First Team All-State team. Montini senior Kora Navarro was named to the Class 2A First Team.

In Class 4A, Lyons junior Tess Meyer and senior Ava Paganis, Downers Grove North senior Kendall Cole, Wheaton North senior Lauren Vaughn, Willowbrook senior Caitlyn Kulczski and Downers Grove South sophomore Ella Cushing were named to the Second Team and Glenbard East senior Giana Raitano, Lyons senior Lily Hanafin and Willowbrook freshman Sonia Ruchala to the Third Team.

In Class 3A, Lemont junior Frankie Rita, sophomore Raegan Duncan and freshman Natalie Pacyga, Benet senior Grace Fajardo, Nazareth senior Allison Mangan and Glenbard South junior Hannah Rafferty-Flatter were named to the Second Team and St. Francis senior Grace Wanshek and senior Brooke Hartzell, Benet senior Samantha Schilf and Fenwick junior Talia Lorenzo were named to the Third Team.

In Class 2A, IC Catholic Prep sophomore Analisa Raffielli and Montini junior Taylor Utrata were named to the Second Team and Montini sophomore Brooke Kuczynski, IC Catholic Prep junior Riley Venn and IC Catholic sophomore Angelina Dwyer were named to the Third Team.



