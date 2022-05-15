High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 14: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko K’s 14 in perfect game against Lincoln-Way Central

SOFTBALL
Lemont 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0
Sage Mardjetko threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts against Lincoln-Way Central, ranked No. 2 in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 4A poll. It came a day after Mardjetko no-hit Oak Forest. Natalie Pacyga went 2 for 3 and Ali Pawlowicz drove in a run for Class 3A fifth-ranked Lemont.
St. Charles North 12, Lemont 2
Natalie Pacyga and Raegan Duncan each had RBIs for Lemont (22-6).
Wheaton North 15, Jones Prep 0
Emmy Atkinson hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, Monica Kading hit her fourth home run and Reagan Crosthwaite struck out six.
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 9, Rockford Lutheran 6
Will Lechner homered and Hudson Williams went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Wheaton Academy (18-13-2). Zach Gardner earned the win in relief.
Nazareth 5, Jacobs 4
Cooper Malamazian went 3 for 4, Sam Wampler was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Lucas Smith 3 for 4 for Nazareth (21-7). Luke Brabham got the win on the mound.
Westmont 13, Serena 0 (5 innings)
Jason Czaplewski was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Noah Valentin struck out six in a complete-game one-hitter for Westmont (18-14). Lucas Hicks had three runs scored and an RBI.
Hinsdale Central 6, Downers Grove North 4
Winning pitcher Luke Adams struck out four over 4.1 no-hit innings and went 2 for 4 with a run scored at the plate. Blake Edmonds was 2 for 4 with a double and run scored.
Lyons 15, Leyden 1
Cooper King was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Lions.
Willowbrook 7, Hersey 6