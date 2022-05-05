High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 4: Westmont’s James Postawa strikes out school record 18

BASEBALL
Westmont 10, Chicago Disney 0
Westmont’s James Postawa struck out a school record 18 batters in a complete-game one-hitter for Westmont (14-11). Postawa also went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored, three RBIs and four stolen bases. Caleb Kleinz was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Glenbard West 6, DePaul Prep 0
Chase Krueger struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout over six innings and Jason Valdez and Trevor Metz each had two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.
Montini 3, Fenwick 2
The Broncos (15-10) walked it off in the bottom of the eighth. AJ Manganello and Estevan Moreno homered for Montini, Aris Kosiek struck out six and Brendan Dwyer fanned three in relief.
Lyons 9, Oak Park-River Forest 3
Jack McNamara was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Nate Anderson struck out seven in a complete-game six-hitter.
Hinsdale Central 16, Proviso West 1
Luke Jurack was 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs and Luke Adams homered and doubled for the Red Devils.
Timothy Christian 6, Wheaton Academy 4
SOFTBALL
Lemont 18, Oak Lawn 0
Sage Mardjetko struck out 12 in a four-inning no-hitter, Raegan Duncan hit two homers and drove in six runs and Courtney Schwartz, Mallory Corse and Mardjetko also homered for Lemont (18-4, 12-2).
Wheaton Warrenville South 13, Geneva 4
Katie Jensen had a grand slam, double and seven RBIs and winning pitcher Maddie Pool struck out 11 and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Tigers.
Willowbrook 7, Downers Grove South 5
Grace Hayes homered and drove in three runs and Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out 10, who scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Downers South for the first time since 2013.
St. Charles East 3, Glenbard North 2
Elli Matzke struck out nine and scattered six hits for the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montini 2, Nazareth 1
Maren Hoovel scored two goals and Sawyer White and Avery Lucatorto had assists for the Lady Broncos.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. Glenbard East
Bartek Kwidziski had six kills, Trevor Real six kills and seven digs, Tyler Johnwick five kills and Connor Soto 23 assists for the Rams.
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 25-19, 21-25, 25-16