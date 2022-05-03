Girls Soccer notes: Wheaton Warrenville South trending in right direction in season’s stretch run

The Wheaton Warrenville South girls soccer team slowly gathered together following Sunday’s big win over St. Viator.
Standing in a circle around the makeshift trophy with a bright red Coca-Cola truck in the background, the Tigers were ready to unleash an epic celebration, with each player grabbing a 2-liter Coke bottle. Slowly, the Tigers crouched down, then in unison, each player rose up and raised up the trophy before spraying each other with the sugary drink to whoop it up following an impressive 3-0 victory in the BodyArmor Series bracket championship at Lyons soccer complex.
The Tigers (7-4-2) have posted three straight shutouts, thus making the party following the game a perfect moment to revel in their recent run.
“Last Tuesday, we won the Wheaton Cup, so we won the crosstown match with Wheaton North,” Wheaton Warrenville South’s Meghan Economos said. “I just feel like we have really good momentum. Everything we have been really practicing in the first couple of games, we didn’t get the goals we wanted. We kept telling ourselves that it’s coming. It feels like we finally have that break, and we are getting what we have been practicing.”
Wheaton Warrenville South coach Guy Callipari said his team is trending in the right direction in the final week of the regular season.
“We’re starting to realize each other’s tendencies and behaviors and what people tend to do when they’re on the ball or off the ball,” Callipari said. “That kind of understanding leads to more possession, more observations of where people are available and how to use them correctly. That is all starting to come together. If you can stay healthy, you might have found the equation.”
Forward Lauren Barnett scored the final goal of the win over St. Viator, her third of the season. Barnett also assisted on Mia Taullahu’s goal to start the scoring in the 15th minute. Barnett said the Tigers have a lot of potential to make a run in the playoffs.
“Our size is really good, especially with our height, with me and Meg playing up top,” Barnett said. “I’ve always been an aggressive player. The physical qualities we bring to the field helps with our momentum. It’s really nice to have some big, strong players up top.”
Glenbard West aiming high
Glenbard West hits a difficult stretch in its schedule starting with Tuesday’s road showdown against Hinsdale Central. The Hilltoppers (10-4, 3-0 West Suburban Silver) enter the key conference game with a two-game winning streak. They play Oak Park-River Forest (10-5, 3-1) on Thursday, Lyons (13-1, 3-0) on May 10 and Wheaton Warrenville South (7-4-2) on May 14 to end the regular season.
“We’ve had a good run up to this point, but we’re going to be tested this week with Hinsdale Central and OPRF as well as next week with Lyons and Wheaton Warrenville South,” Glenbard West coach Adam Szyszko said. “We’re definitely not cruising into the playoffs playing cupcakes. We’ll definitely get challenged, possibly playing for a conference championship and some tough games down the stretch and that can only help prepare us for the state playoffs.”
Szyszko said part of his team’s strong start stems from an experienced lineup. The Hilltoppers’ backline is another factor, helping hold teams down en route to recording seven shutouts.
“Most of our seniors have been playing together for eight or nine years through the local clubs and are battle tested,” he said. “Their level of competitiveness raises everyone else’s performances, so it makes this group a lot of fun to watch in games and in training. Many of them are on their third season on varsity and a good core of our juniors have had varsity experience as sophomores, so from a tactical perspective, I’ve really had an easier job just refreshing or reminding them of a few things.”
Szyszko mentioned the solid play of Emmie Roberts, Sophia Brown and Emma Kluge but indicated the return of senior Kendall Walch is a big lift for the team. Walch tallied seven goals and four assists last season.
“Kendall has been out all season rehabbing an offseason injury,” Szyszko said. “She was a starter for us last season. She was finally cleared to play last Thursday. We subbed her in and on her first touch, and she was able to score on a headed goal. It was a huge lift to have her back and to have the Hollywood script of scoring that quick was unbelievable.”
Hinsdale Central ready for the playoffs
Hinsdale Central coach Anthony Madonia loaded his schedule with tough teams. The early returns have shown his team to be battle-tested heading into the final week of the regular season.
At 5-7-3 and 1-2 in the West Suburban Silver, the Red Devils have played just one team — Neuqua Valley — with a below .500 record.
“We play one of the toughest schedules in the state,” Madonia said. “All of our losses come from teams with a combined eight losses, and a +245 goal differential with their opponents this year. We have a strong, team oriented approach. That coupled with the high morale, character and class of this group, is what impresses us Our leaders are strong leaders, and beyond the technique and tactics of the game, we talk about difficult things daily that could get in the way of our team reaching their goals and staying true to the team’s and program’s values. The girls’ focus has been on progress, not perfection, which will prepare us best for playoffs. This group just does not let up.”
Madonia credited many players for keeping the team’s morale up throughout the tough stretch of games. The Red Devils have played eight teams — Oswego East (13-2), Maine South (11-5-1), Lincoln-Way Central (16-1), Oak Park-River Forest (10-5), Lyons (13-1), St. Charles East (13-4-1), Geneva (10-6-2) and St. Charles North (13-2) — with at least 10 wins.
“Hanna Florence has had two goals in the past three games,” he said. “She’s always calm, cool, collected and balances our team well in regards to pace of play. Sidney Turnbull is an absolute force on the field. She does it all, from winning tackles to scoring goals. She’s another points leader, and has had two game winners this year.
“Ava Elliott is a potent defender. She does not often even make minor mistakes, and is athletic. Her technical abilities are often “slept on” as well. Peyton Rohn has been a strong defender and all in all decision maker on the field for us who does not hesitate to join the attack. That’s why she and Maddy Panveno are tied for team lead in assists.”