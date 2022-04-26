Girls Soccer notes: Morton’s early returns are positive

The Morton girls soccer team is among the many area teams that have lost a few games to bad weather this season.
The Mustangs had their home game on Friday canceled because of the nonstop rain, but the early returns for the season have been positive.
The Mustangs (10-3, 2-0 West Suburban Gold) have lost to Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West and Glenbard West.
“I feel the team has been coming together each week as we move forward, starting to click a little more together offensively,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said. “I like how our team has competed in every game we play. This team does not give up, and we play for 80 minutes, which is a good treat for us at this point of the year. We’re hoping to have the chance to compete for a regional title. I think it’s a realistic goal for us and hopefully we get the opportunity to do that.”
Bageanis noted the strong play of forward Carisma Rosales, midfielder Esmeralda Bautista, Andrea Aguirre and Brianna Avalos.
“Carisma has been a great presence for us all over the field,” he said. “She can play anywhere and gives us the chance to move people around when needed. She leads us in goals and assists. Esmeralda Bautista is another player who’s creative offensively and can be a threat at any time. She has been doing a great job causing problems for defenders on the outside midfield.
“Andrea Aguirre has done a good job securing our midfield with partner Mayte Gongora. Both of them work well in tandem with each other and solidifies the middle for us. Brianna Avalos has done a nice job in the back marking teams best strikers. She has been good in the air and her presence in back has been solid all season.”
IC Catholic off to a great start
IC Catholic had high expectations heading into the season after returning all 11 starters.
Eleven games into the season, the Knights have established themselves as one of the top smaller school teams in the area.
IC Catholic coach Antonio Godinez said his team have responded to the expectations for a memorable season.
“It’s difficult to tell how a team will respond until after you play the first game, but we take it one game at a time,” he said. “We have great captains on the team. The team works well together. We preach team first. The team has set some great goals for the season.”
Body Armor update
The Wheaton Warrenville South girls soccer team was among a select few area schools all set to compete in the championship round of the inaugural BodyArmor tournament, which was formerly known as the PepsiCo Showdown. But last Sunday’s championship day was moved a week later, this this Sunday.
The Tigers, who play Wheaton North on Tuesday night, were slated to play Highland Park at Lyons in the BodyArmor series championship. Through 10 games, the Tigers have posted a 4-4-2 record.